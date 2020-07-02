All apartments in Houston
5207 Darling St
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:10 AM

5207 Darling St

5207 Darling St · No Longer Available
Location

5207 Darling St, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
guest parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Stunning 3 Bedroom Townhome! - Come and see this beautiful unique Modern style freestanding, two-story home! Home located in the desirable Cottage Grove area and has every feature you have been looking for! First-floor living, stainless appliances included refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Gorgeous hardwoods! Private drive for guest parking is sure to fit your every need. Outdoor space includes a large back yard and a balcony for relaxing! The neighborhood has access to the bike and hike trails along the White Oak/Buffalo Bayou for your outdoor entertainment!

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: +1 713-972-1222

(RLNE4862270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 Darling St have any available units?
5207 Darling St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5207 Darling St have?
Some of 5207 Darling St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5207 Darling St currently offering any rent specials?
5207 Darling St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 Darling St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5207 Darling St is pet friendly.
Does 5207 Darling St offer parking?
Yes, 5207 Darling St offers parking.
Does 5207 Darling St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5207 Darling St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 Darling St have a pool?
No, 5207 Darling St does not have a pool.
Does 5207 Darling St have accessible units?
No, 5207 Darling St does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 Darling St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5207 Darling St does not have units with dishwashers.

