in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage media room accessible bike storage car charging cc payments e-payments guest parking hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***



Live it. Love it! at Calais Midtown! You will be in a great location: within walking distance to trendy nightlife, around the corner from the light rail to the Medical Center, and minutes from Uptown or Downtown. Were close to places you want to go, like The Galleria, Houston Zoo, the Museum District, and the Theater District, to name a few. We give you the location and lifestyle you want. Park in our resident parking garage and we have enclosed spots in each building to lock your bike up (each with a built-in repair station). Our dog park is joined to a resident pavilion with a stainless steel grill and television you can host your own Yappy Hour; or lay back in one of our hammocks and let the chaos of city living slip away. In your apartment are stainless steel appliances, laminate or stained concrete flooring, and more. We are proud to be recognized as an ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our "Live It. Love it. Guarantee". We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.