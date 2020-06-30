All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:07 AM

Calais Midtown

3210 Louisiana St · (832) 742-6518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3210 Louisiana St, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00-2218 · Avail. now

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Unit 00-1110 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Unit 00-2312 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

See 26+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00-3203 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,569

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1293 sqft

Unit 00-2204 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Unit 00-1318 · Avail. now

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 00-2231 · Avail. Sep 9

$2,389

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1724 sqft

Unit 00-2217 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,389

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1724 sqft

Unit 00-2117 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1724 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Calais Midtown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
media room
accessible
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it! at Calais Midtown! You will be in a great location: within walking distance to trendy nightlife, around the corner from the light rail to the Medical Center, and minutes from Uptown or Downtown. Were close to places you want to go, like The Galleria, Houston Zoo, the Museum District, and the Theater District, to name a few. We give you the location and lifestyle you want. Park in our resident parking garage and we have enclosed spots in each building to lock your bike up (each with a built-in repair station). Our dog park is joined to a resident pavilion with a stainless steel grill and television you can host your own Yappy Hour; or lay back in one of our hammocks and let the chaos of city living slip away. In your apartment are stainless steel appliances, laminate or stained concrete flooring, and more. We are proud to be recognized as an ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our "Live It. Love it. Guarantee". We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99
Deposit: $100 (one bedroom), $200 (two bedroom), $300 (three bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3
Storage Details: Storage units on site

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Calais Midtown have any available units?
Calais Midtown has 40 units available starting at $1,229 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Calais Midtown have?
Some of Calais Midtown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Calais Midtown currently offering any rent specials?
Calais Midtown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Calais Midtown pet-friendly?
Yes, Calais Midtown is pet friendly.
Does Calais Midtown offer parking?
Yes, Calais Midtown offers parking.
Does Calais Midtown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Calais Midtown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Calais Midtown have a pool?
Yes, Calais Midtown has a pool.
Does Calais Midtown have accessible units?
Yes, Calais Midtown has accessible units.
Does Calais Midtown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Calais Midtown has units with dishwashers.
