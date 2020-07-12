/
braeswood place
322 Apartments for rent in Braeswood Place, Houston, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
36 Units Available
Braeswood Place
3838 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1466 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1606 sqft
This luxurious community is located in a prestigious neighborhood and offers everything from one-bedroom apartments to three-story townhomes. Brays Bayou is right across the street. Recently renovated units offer stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
51 Units Available
Stratford House Apartments
4010 Linkwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$734
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location by the Texas Medical Center and a metro bus stop. These roomy apartments have affordable rates and are situated in a property with a beautifully manicured landscape.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
38 Units Available
Monaco at Main
8333 Braesmain Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,087
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1276 sqft
All units installed with new kitchen lighting packages/fixtures. Newly designed clubhouse on-site where staff plans to host many events. Very nice and understanding staff. Large fitness center available residents.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
165 Units Available
Camden Vanderbilt
7171 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1160 sqft
High ceilings with crown molding and designer lighting. Sprawling, park-like grounds with pristine landscaping, ponds, and walking trails. Two resort-style pools and a lap pool. Less than a mile to the Braes Bayou Trail.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes
4055 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1012 sqft
Great location across the street from Brays Bayou Multi-Use Trail and one mile to the Inner Loop. Laundry facilities, on-site maintenance, electronic payments accepted. Extra cabinet space for kitchen storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
The Terraces on Brompton
7315 Brompton St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$797
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
912 sqft
Easy access to public transportation and I-610. Close to Barnes & Noble, Walgreens, and many other important locations. Units renovated with designer hardware and lighting. Property has a sparkling pool with a sundeck, and residents love to use the free access to provided washer/dryers.
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
34 Units Available
Weston Medical Center Apartments
7510 Brompton Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1253 sqft
Community amenities include five pools, Wi-Fi access, and bike racks. Located near the Shops At 3 Corners and North Braeswood Boulevard with proximity to I-610. Apartments have extra storage and spacious closets.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
32 Units Available
Alexan Southside Place
4139 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Modern community with natural wood, stone and metal throughout. Near biking and running trails through Evelyn's Park. Walkabout community. Spacious interiors with updated appliances and lots of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
44 Units Available
Mainstream Apartments
3000 Murworth Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
949 sqft
Delivering the finest apartments in Houston, Texas, Mainstream Apartments is a charming community that provides its residents with an ideal foundation for a comfortable lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
31 Units Available
Mezzo Kirby Med Center
7600 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,400
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1102 sqft
Ideal for professionals, with Smart Home Technology in our customized homes. Studio, one, two, and three bedroom units in prime location, mid-rise community. Resort-style pool, in-unit laundry, fitness center, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
51 Units Available
Haven at Main
8700 Main Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1181 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
35 Units Available
Kirby Place Apartments
7500 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,210
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1296 sqft
Great location allows tenants to explore nearby destinations. Residents have access to a convenient shuttle to the med center. Units feature recently upgraded interiors as well as washer/dryers.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Broadstone Toscano
2900 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,190
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1398 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1582 sqft
Units have huge walk-in closets for maximum storage. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a huge sparkling pool. Property very conveniently located.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
13 Units Available
Residences at Gramercy
2601 Gramercy St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,451
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1499 sqft
Won 2014 Best Houston Property of the Year. Beautiful city views around the community as well as resort-style amenities. Great staff with high customer satisfaction. Free cable in common areas and units.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
Alta Med Main
9330 Main Street, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,523
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,501
1254 sqft
You work hard all day. When you come home, it’s time to unwind, and let us work hard for you.
Last updated July 9 at 08:03pm
2 Units Available
Braesmanor
8715 Timberside Drive, Houston, TX
Studio
$675
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Small Braeswood Apartment Community featuring Efficiencies, 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans. An award winning elementary school is just across the street . Miles of well maintained trails for biking, and running are only a few blocks away.
Results within 1 mile of Braeswood Place
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
Maroneal
2222 Maroneal St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,158
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mid-rise apartment complex with peaceful courtyard and pool. Located just minutes from downtown, a Medical Center and nearby shopping and dining. Modern finishes like stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in unit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
24 Units Available
Hanover Rice Village
2455 Dunstan Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,654
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-end homes with engineered hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite slab and marble countertops, designer track and pendant lighting. Outdoor kitchen and cabana lounges. LEED Certified. Just blocks from Rice University.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
18 Units Available
Advenir at the Med Center
9955 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1154 sqft
Two-tone paint, crown molding and nine-foot ceilings for elegant living. Resident events. Walking trail around community pond. Less than a mile to I-610.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
27 Units Available
Hanover Southampton
5122 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,342
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,217
1587 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,704
2455 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with stainless steel appliances, frameless cabinets, slab granite and quartzite countertops. Rooftop pool with sundeck and shaded cabanas. Just blocks from Rice University.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Connection At Buffalo Pointe
10201 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1523 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, just south of 610 on the new Buffalo Speedway extension. Luxurious units include laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Community includes basketball court, pool and courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
31 Units Available
The Edge at City Centre
8410 W Bartell Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
898 sqft
Prime location near the Medical Center, the Museum District, Downtown and Rice Village. One- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios, fireplaces and new upgrades. Two year-round swimming pools and a resident clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
The Lanesborough Apartments
1819 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1206 sqft
Fitness center with machines and free weights, spinning room, yoga/pilates studio, and group classes. Furnished apartments and seven-month leases available. Less than a mile to Texas Medical Center and Braes Bayou.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
42 Units Available
The Morgan
2401 Westridge Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
844 sqft
The Morgan apartment homes offer a first-class lifestyle thanks to our prime location, lavish amenities, and spacious floor plan options.
