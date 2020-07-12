163 Apartments for rent in Energy Corridor, Houston, TX
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
55 Units Available
District at Memorial
10300 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,165
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1149 sqft
Luxury units located in the heart of Houston's Energy Corridor. Close to all amenities, shopping and medical centers. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and fireplace. 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
22 Units Available
The Nottingham Village
14250 Kimberley Ln, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1499 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1685 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Nottingham Village in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
22 Units Available
Live Oak
851 Threadneedle St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
914 sqft
Live Oak is a beautiful apartment community located in the Energy Corridor nestled in a peaceful neighborhood. We are a pet friendly community.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
The Legend at Park Ten
15000 Park Row, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1312 sqft
Community is adjacent to Bear Creek Pioneer Park. Resort-style pool is accented with landscaped gardens. All apartments have walk-in closets, high ceilings and patios.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
30 Units Available
Sevona Park Row
15335 Park Row, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1532 sqft
On Park Row between Memorial Brook and Broadfield, each unit borders on luxurious. Marble countertops, even in bathrooms. Walk-in closets, five-walled bedrooms and three-window living rooms. Grounds include gym, pool, game room, courtyard, playground.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
107 Units Available
The Village on Memorial Townhomes
15200 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,800
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1772 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, red oak floors and gourmet kitchens. Townhomes sit on pristine grounds that offer poolside Wi-Fi and direct access to Terry Hershey Park. Located off I-10, close to shopping, dining and Houston City Centre.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
City Terrace Apartments
1015 Country Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1472 sqft
Conveniently located close to four major interstates and just minutes away from shopping and dining at City Center Plaza, Memorial City Mall and more. Apartments feature private patio/balcony and come with carport.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
26 Units Available
Broadstone Memorial
875 N Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-10, these homes feature full-size washers, programmable thermostats, and 10-foot ceilings. The residents of this pet-friendly community can enjoy a resort-inspired pool and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
23 Units Available
Memorial West
14900 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1211 sqft
Two-tone paint, plus track and pendant lighting. Dog run for furry friends. Buffalo Bayou Bike Trail is a quick ride away. Fast access to Katy Freeway/I-10.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
9 Units Available
Abbey at Memorial
801 Country Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1161 sqft
In the center between four schools and Nottingham Park off County Place Drive, modest apartments include two-counter kitchen, large-window living room, and balcony/patio. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool, playground, a business center and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
16 Units Available
14220 at Park Row
14220 Park Row, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1362 sqft
A recently renovated community that's minutes from area businesses and entertainment. On-site playground, pool, gym and garage. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
51 Units Available
Heights At Park Row
13710 Park Row Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1138 sqft
Luxurious, eco-friendly, and beautiful 1-2 bedroom units in the Energy Corridor. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in impressive modern style. Clubhouse offers coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Results within 1 mile of Energy Corridor
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
17 Units Available
The Grand on Memorial
15135 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1162 sqft
Very friendly staff. Fully equipped unit with stainless steel appliances. Residents have private access to Terry Hershey Park.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
40 Units Available
Cortland Vue Kingsland
18021 Kingsland Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,048
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1425 sqft
Luxury apartments feature spacious living areas and a variety of floor plans. Amenities include clubhouse, business center, billiards room and a pool. Direct access to the George Bush Park bike trails.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
70 Units Available
Parkside at Memorial Apartments and Townhomes
777 S Mayde Crk, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1617 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,072
1625 sqft
New luxury units in a fabulous Houston community. Steps to luxurious Terry Hershey Park and minutes to downtown Houston. Fully equipped units are pet-friendly. Community features 24-hour gym, coffee shop and much more.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
$
25 Units Available
Vizcaya
18108 S Park View Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1395 sqft
Conveniently located near Memorial City Mall, Katy Mills Mall and Town & Country. Granite countertops, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans. Property offers residents, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and internet cafe. E-payment and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
20 Units Available
Domain West
611 Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Memorial Drive near shopping and dining at City Center and Memorial Area. Luxury apartments with large walk-in closets, w/d in unit and stainless steel appliances. Yoga and gym on site!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
33 Units Available
Kingsland West
18325 Kingsland Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1373 sqft
To comply with the CDC's guidelines, our office is currently closed to visitors, but we are virtually all yours! Residents may call or to place work orders.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
19 Units Available
Briar Meadows
1414 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1082 sqft
Gated community boasts units with brand new interiors and unique floor plans. Residents can use the on-site tennis court and dog park.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Silverado Apartments
1335 Silverado Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$713
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
965 sqft
The lush greenery of Silverado Apartments makes for a relaxing home that's fully equipped for outdoor grilling on the patio or taking a dip in the secluded outdoor pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
24 Units Available
Lakefront Villas
1895 Barker Cypress Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1384 sqft
Located next to Cullen Park and minutes away from major employers like Houston Methodist West Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital, our community delivers you to the best of living near Katy, TX.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
28 Units Available
Aventura on Briar Forest
14515 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1353 sqft
In-home alarms and controlled access community for greater security. Large pool with plenty of space to swim laps, surrounded by a tile sundeck. Spacious fitness center with a dozen cardio and resistance machines. Blocks from George Bush Park.
Verified
1 of 89
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
34 Units Available
Domain Memorial
14800 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,450
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1421 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1659 sqft
Luxury building in a pastoral setting, with one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Stylish units have granite counters, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Situated in Houston Energy Corridor, home to the city's biggest employers.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
33 Units Available
7 Seventy
770 N Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,124
1403 sqft
Contemporary meets chic at this residential community, with granite counters and stainless steel appliances in every unit. On-site media room, trash valet, swimming pool, coffee bar, conference room. Located just south of Katy Freeway.
Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXCinco Ranch, TXJersey Village, TXPecan Grove, TXBellaire, TXRichmond, TXBrookshire, TXAlvin, TXTomball, TXManvel, TXSealy, TXFriendswood, TXChannelview, TXDeer Park, TXHempstead, TXLa Porte, TXCrosby, TXNassau Bay, TXWharton, TX