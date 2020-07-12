/
addicks park ten
182 Apartments for rent in Addicks - Park Ten, Houston, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
25 Units Available
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1386 sqft
Wide open floor plans with plenty of natural light. Multi-level resort-style pool and hot tub. Walking paths, benches, and picnic tables set in mature landscaping. One mile to Beltway 8.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
25 Units Available
Vizcaya
18108 S Park View Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1395 sqft
Conveniently located near Memorial City Mall, Katy Mills Mall and Town & Country. Granite countertops, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans. Property offers residents, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and internet cafe. E-payment and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
31 Units Available
Paramount
1800 Barker Cypress Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1404 sqft
The Good Life is Calling If you’re ready to take your lifestyle to the next level, get ready for life at The Paramount Apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
27 Units Available
Abbey Barker Cypress
1760 Barker Cypress Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1400 sqft
Conveniently located on Barker Cypress Road close to Texas Medical Center, Park Ten Regional Business Center and great shopping. Private theater, beautiful pool and indoor sports club for all residents.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
58 Units Available
Reserve by the Lake
18600 S Parkview Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1341 sqft
Nestled in a quiet area just minutes from I-10 in the highly regarded Katy School District. Gated community with a wading pool and tot lot plus a fully equipped health and wellness club.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
5 Units Available
Green Tree Place
4211 Clay Hill Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
872 sqft
Great North Houston location close to grocery and dining. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments feature private patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community has a gym, pool and coffee bar.
Results within 1 mile of Addicks - Park Ten
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
The Legend at Park Ten
15000 Park Row, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1312 sqft
Community is adjacent to Bear Creek Pioneer Park. Resort-style pool is accented with landscaped gardens. All apartments have walk-in closets, high ceilings and patios.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Sevona Park Row
15335 Park Row, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1532 sqft
On Park Row between Memorial Brook and Broadfield, each unit borders on luxurious. Marble countertops, even in bathrooms. Walk-in closets, five-walled bedrooms and three-window living rooms. Grounds include gym, pool, game room, courtyard, playground.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
Pine Forest Houston
17103 Clay Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$899
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$959
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
996 sqft
Redecorated apartments with sleek black appliances, neat marble countertops and enhanced cabinets. Within minutes from the I-10, Highway 6 and Sam Houston Tollway. Conveniently located close to the dining belt of Highway 6.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
17 Units Available
The Grand on Memorial
15135 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1162 sqft
Very friendly staff. Fully equipped unit with stainless steel appliances. Residents have private access to Terry Hershey Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
38 Units Available
Ashford
1200 N Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,055
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1238 sqft
Fully equipped with all modern conveniences and unit upgrades, this deluxe property is situated near the gorgeous Buffalo Bayou and the picturesque Quail Trail. Outdoor kitchen area, business center, library, and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
70 Units Available
Parkside at Memorial Apartments and Townhomes
777 S Mayde Crk, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1617 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,072
1625 sqft
New luxury units in a fabulous Houston community. Steps to luxurious Terry Hershey Park and minutes to downtown Houston. Fully equipped units are pet-friendly. Community features 24-hour gym, coffee shop and much more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
22 Units Available
The Nottingham Village
14250 Kimberley Ln, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1499 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1685 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Nottingham Village in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
22 Units Available
Live Oak
851 Threadneedle St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
914 sqft
Live Oak is a beautiful apartment community located in the Energy Corridor nestled in a peaceful neighborhood. We are a pet friendly community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
14 Units Available
Madison at Bear Creek
5735 Timber Creek Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1181 sqft
Located by nearby Bear Creek Park and surrounded by beautiful waterways, including Timber Creek, these units offer an oasis in busy Houston. One, two, and three-bedroom units plus townhouses. On-site laundry, park, pool, and playground.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
107 Units Available
The Village on Memorial Townhomes
15200 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,800
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1772 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, red oak floors and gourmet kitchens. Townhomes sit on pristine grounds that offer poolside Wi-Fi and direct access to Terry Hershey Park. Located off I-10, close to shopping, dining and Houston City Centre.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
City Terrace Apartments
1015 Country Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1472 sqft
Conveniently located close to four major interstates and just minutes away from shopping and dining at City Center Plaza, Memorial City Mall and more. Apartments feature private patio/balcony and come with carport.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
24 Units Available
Terra at Park Row
19606 Park Row, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
986 sqft
Terra at Park Row Apartments offer the best of urban living with spacious units, updated kitchens with glass-tile backsplash, outdoor grilling stations and access to all that Houston has to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
32 Units Available
7 Seventy
770 N Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,124
1403 sqft
Contemporary meets chic at this residential community, with granite counters and stainless steel appliances in every unit. On-site media room, trash valet, swimming pool, coffee bar, conference room. Located just south of Katy Freeway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
Broadstone Memorial
875 N Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-10, these homes feature full-size washers, programmable thermostats, and 10-foot ceilings. The residents of this pet-friendly community can enjoy a resort-inspired pool and a well-equipped fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
137 Units Available
Radius West
1721 Greenhouse Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,083
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1512 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Radius West, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
22 Units Available
St. Gregory's Beach
5450 Timber Creek Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
950 sqft
Resort-style living at St. Gregory's Beach. Apartments and townhomes with w/d hookup, extra storage space and private patio/balcony. Community features volleyball court, gym and hot tub for all residents.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
38 Units Available
Timber Walk Apartments
5635 Timber Creek Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1088 sqft
Exceeding Your Expectations Centrally located off of Hwy 6 in the Bear Creek/Cy-Fair area among lush landscaping and towering trees, Timberwalk Apartments offers both luxury and comfort.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
71 Units Available
The Grove at Wilcrest
11070 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1303 sqft
Beautiful setting near CityCenter, popular restaurants and retail stores. In-unit washers and dryers. Large, open floor plans. On-site library, resident lounge and gourmet coffee bar.
