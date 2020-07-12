/
229 Apartments for rent in Willow Meadows - Willowbend, Houston, TX
Lakeside
9550 Meyer Forest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Remarkably designed 1-3 bedroom units that have patios/balconies, generous closet space, and cozy wood-burning fireplaces. In-unit washer/dryer connections and spacious kitchens round out the easy, comfortable living experience.
Oaks of Charleston
15 Charleston Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1700 sqft
Designed in an "Old South" style, with private courtyards, a gate house and a private drive. The oversized floor plans offer walk-in closets and built-in bookcases. Just minutes from downtown and the Galleria mall.
Meyer Forest
9701 Meyer Forest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1323 sqft
Abundant natural light, with bay windows in most floor plans. Kitchens with breakfast bars and generous storage throughout. On-site management with Spanish speakers. Less than a mile to I-610.
Results within 1 mile of Willow Meadows - Willowbend
Braeswood Place
3838 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1466 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1606 sqft
This luxurious community is located in a prestigious neighborhood and offers everything from one-bedroom apartments to three-story townhomes. Brays Bayou is right across the street. Recently renovated units offer stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Stratford House Apartments
4010 Linkwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$734
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location by the Texas Medical Center and a metro bus stop. These roomy apartments have affordable rates and are situated in a property with a beautifully manicured landscape.
40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes
4055 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1012 sqft
Great location across the street from Brays Bayou Multi-Use Trail and one mile to the Inner Loop. Laundry facilities, on-site maintenance, electronic payments accepted. Extra cabinet space for kitchen storage.
Advenir at the Med Center
9955 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1154 sqft
Two-tone paint, crown molding and nine-foot ceilings for elegant living. Resident events. Walking trail around community pond. Less than a mile to I-610.
Connection At Buffalo Pointe
10201 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1523 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, just south of 610 on the new Buffalo Speedway extension. Luxurious units include laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Community includes basketball court, pool and courtyard.
The Edge at City Centre
8410 W Bartell Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
898 sqft
Prime location near the Medical Center, the Museum District, Downtown and Rice Village. One- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios, fireplaces and new upgrades. Two year-round swimming pools and a resident clubhouse.
The Morgan
2401 Westridge Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
844 sqft
The Morgan apartment homes offer a first-class lifestyle thanks to our prime location, lavish amenities, and spacious floor plan options.
The Wilcox
2400 South Loop West, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
844 sqft
Located among the Main and Medical Center neighborhoods, The Wilcox offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments homes including townhome style layouts.
Park 610 Apartment Homes
2701 W Bellfort St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$782
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
927 sqft
Celebrate a casual lifestyle with all of the amenities of nearby downtown Houston. Pet-friendly units feature W/D hookup, appliances, and extra storage. Pool and doorman on site with 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
ARIUM City Lake
8877 Lakes at 610 Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1208 sqft
Located near I-610 and just minutes from the Houston Astrodome. One- and two-bedroom units come with granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace. Gated complex includes clubhouse, pool, garage and courtyard.
Aspire At 610
8900 Lakes at 610 Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1181 sqft
Aspire at 610 is setting a new standard for elegant living in Houston's Medical Center. Our luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments deliver a custom-home feeling, with bright, open floor plans and upscale designer finishes throughout.
Highbank
8877 Frankway Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1114 sqft
Homes with gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and large soaking tubs in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, reserved parking and grilling stations. Close to I-610.
Mainstream Apartments
3000 Murworth Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
949 sqft
Delivering the finest apartments in Houston, Texas, Mainstream Apartments is a charming community that provides its residents with an ideal foundation for a comfortable lifestyle.
Cortland Halstead
4620 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
1495 sqft
Mid- and high-rise floor plans feature designer lighting, built-in wine racks and contemporary fixtures. Resort-style living with media room, conference room, coffee bar and wine room. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, community BBQ/grill.
Beacon at Buffalo Pointe
10301 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1420 sqft
Newly renovated units with spacious closets, garden tub, vaulted ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Community features include media center, garage, concierge services and fitness center. Pet-friendly.
The Meritage
4550 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1422 sqft
Luxury is redefined at The Meritage, where residents enjoy a wine room plus the standard amenities. Apartment homes come with alarm systems, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry, just moments from The Galleria in SW Houston.
Cortland Med Center
9111 Lakes at 610 Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1157 sqft
Handy living amenities, including package receiving, trash valet, e-payments and coffee bar. Quick access to Loop 610 and American-style buffet chains and Asian-fusion restaurants. Furnished units with extra storage for convenience.
Alta Med Main
9330 Main Street, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,523
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,501
1254 sqft
You work hard all day. When you come home, it’s time to unwind, and let us work hard for you.
Braesmanor
8715 Timberside Drive, Houston, TX
Studio
$675
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Small Braeswood Apartment Community featuring Efficiencies, 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans. An award winning elementary school is just across the street . Miles of well maintained trails for biking, and running are only a few blocks away.
Results within 5 miles of Willow Meadows - Willowbend
The Daphne
1800 El Paseo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
856 sqft
The Daphne Apartments in Houston, Texas Come visit The Daphe Apartments (formerly known as Parque View) and find your new home today! The Daphne Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments with furnished options for medical stays.
Montecito
2300 McCue Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Uptown location situated on six acres of land. Near excellent shops and restaurants. Apartments feature custom cabinets, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available.
