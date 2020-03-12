520 Crawford St

Amenities
They say the first million is the hardest. Well, whoever they are don’t know you. Your unprecedented string of success in your new fancy techy crypto paleo lemonade stand startup has shocked people the world over. News outlets (both fake and real) can’t stop talking about you. Harvard now teaches students how to be like you. Famous billionaire investors have resorted to sending you sad winky-faced text messages in hopes of getting your attention.
Super-models have begun to teach themselves 19 century Japanese poetry in the hopes of getting a date with you (because you’re really into that for whatever reason). Anyways, you’re all cool and fancy now. And like everybody else, you need a place to sleep. So you have chosen this luxury Downtown Houston apartment in order to call home. Because obviously right?
Quick Notes
Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.
Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)
Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.
We find people apartments professionally. It’s super cool.
We are also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.
We are free to work with!
Apartments are pet friendly!
Tacos. Tacos are awesome.
Apartment Amenities
Solid Red Oak Hardwood Flooring
Granite Countertops
Steel Frame Building
Stainless Steel GE Appliances With Gas Range Stoves
Carved, Low Pile Designer Carpet
Oversized Frameless Walk-In Showers
Large Garden Style Bathtubs
Designer Faucets And Lighting
Solar Roller Shades
Full Sized Washers And Dryers
Kitchen Islands With Built In Wine Chillers
Beautiful Quartz & Granite Countertops
Enormous Walk-In Closets
Room For King Sized Beds In Every Bedroom
Undermount Vanity Sinks
6 Inches Of Concrete Flooring Insulation Between Floors
Community Amenities
2 On-Site Restaurants, Osso & Kristalla
Outdoor Kitchens And Grilling Stations
Resident Business Center
Resident Club Room
State-Of-The-Art Fitness Center
Morning Room With Coffee Bar
Sports Lounge With Balconies Overlooking Minute Maid Park
Resort Style Pool & Heated Lap Pool
Complimentary High-Speed Wi-Fi Poolside
Executive Conference Room
Multiple Work Stations With PC's And MAC's
Yoga Area To Combat The Daily Grind
Private Luxury Suite Offered To Guests Of Residents
Located Directly Across From Minute Maid Park
Need a new apartment?
We are Taco Street Houston. We are an apartment locating company with a taco problem. We find people wonderful apartments in Houston to fuel our cripplingly delicious queso-topped taco addiction. The voracity of our crunchy dependency has forced us to develop the most streamlined apartment finding process in the industry. You tell us what you’re looking for, and we take care of the rest. And we’re free to work with. How cool is that?