4819 Caroline Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:24 PM

4819 Caroline Street

4819 Caroline Street · No Longer Available
Location

4819 Caroline Street, Houston, TX 77004
The Museum District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
new construction
Museum Blvd is a mid-rise, modern condo building in a gated community of Houston's prestigious Museum District. This gorgeous unit which features high-quality, engineered wood flooring, as well as ceramic tile flooring. Deluxe kitchen with ample cabinetry for storage, spacious kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances such as a built-in dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator with bottom freezer and ice-maker, and a free-standing, 5-burner range. Master bedroom connected to the balcony, and master bath that has a modern look with its double high-vanities with Silestone countertops, brushed nickel faucets and linen cabinets. The unit will also include a washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4819 Caroline Street have any available units?
4819 Caroline Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4819 Caroline Street have?
Some of 4819 Caroline Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4819 Caroline Street currently offering any rent specials?
4819 Caroline Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4819 Caroline Street pet-friendly?
No, 4819 Caroline Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4819 Caroline Street offer parking?
No, 4819 Caroline Street does not offer parking.
Does 4819 Caroline Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4819 Caroline Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4819 Caroline Street have a pool?
No, 4819 Caroline Street does not have a pool.
Does 4819 Caroline Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4819 Caroline Street has accessible units.
Does 4819 Caroline Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4819 Caroline Street has units with dishwashers.

