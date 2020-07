Amenities

Live the Sky Life at Windsor Memorial, a 25-story luxury high-rise located in Houston’s prestigious Memorial Heights neighborhood. Windsor Memorial presents a wide variety of floor plans and amenity options catering to an active lifestyle. Our unique community combines the best of high-rise and mid-rise living. Enjoy breathtaking views of the Houston skyline, while experiencing the ultimate in modern luxury that an apartment has to offer.Services such as 24-hour concierge and valet parking as well as opulent apartment interiors at every level make Memorial by Windsor, Houston apartments unmatched in quality and service. Choose from one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plan styles in our high-rise apartments, or experience mid-rise living with all of the high-rise amenities. Interiors feature granite countertops, open-concept gourmet kitchens with custom cabinetry, 10-20 foot ceilings, soaking tubs, and full-size washers and dryers.