/
/
/
the museum district
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:16 PM
270 Apartments for rent in The Museum District, Houston, TX
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
The Plaza Museum District
1615 Hermann Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,447
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1222 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly apartment complex. Just steps from Hermann Park, an 18-hole golf course, and a leash-free dog park. Within walking distance from Houston's finest museums and theater districts.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
36 Units Available
District at Greenbriar
4100 Greenbriar Drive, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,200
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1121 sqft
Located in the Rice Village, just minutes from Houston's best entertainment, dining and shopping. Convenient access to Texas Medical Center, Museum District and West University. Spacious luxury apartments. Community offers a gym and Zen garden.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
28 Units Available
The Museum Tower
4899 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,959
1241 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,870
2466 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,840
4213 sqft
Located in the heart of the Museum District. Units have built-in dishwashers, microwaves and stainless steel appliances. All tenants can take advantage of 24-hour concierge, building elevator and garage, and a pool.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
40 Units Available
The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,695
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,346
3329 sqft
Situated in the desirable Museum District in Houston, just off Southwest Freeway. Elegant apartments feature W/D, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances, and giant walk-in closets. Cozy community courtyard.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
28 Units Available
One Hermann Place
1699 Hermann Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,613
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
1451 sqft
Beautiful community located in The Museum District. Huge apartments with high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and W/D in unit. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym and charming courtyard.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 08:05pm
2 Units Available
5504 La Branch
5504 La Branch Street, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large One Bedroom Near Herman Park - *Walk Score: 71* Newly renovated one bedroom near Herman Park, an easy walk to museums, restaurants, and other attractions, in the heart of Houston's desirable Museum District.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Venue Museum District
5353 Fannin St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,560
1094 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1500 sqft
Urban living with all amenities at your fingertips. Located in the heart of the Museum District with shopping and fine dining nearby, these recently renovated suites feature patios and stainless steel appliances. Luxury grounds.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
39 Units Available
Southmore
5280 Caroline St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,860
1043 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,967
1775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,824
2988 sqft
Located in the Museum District. Open-plan apartments and penthouses with high ceilings, gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Property features a private park and a pool deck with spectacular views of downtown Houston.
Results within 1 mile of The Museum District
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Broadstone Lofts at Hermann Park
1 Hermann Park Ct, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,135
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1162 sqft
High ceilings and open floor plans with kitchen islands. Exposed brick walls and ductwork. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights and a private studio for yoga/pilates. Within blocks of the Braes Bayou walking trails.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
37 Units Available
The Villas at Hermann Park
6301 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1628 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with hardwood flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit fireplaces. Handsome community offers outdoor recreation areas, pool, grill area, and a fully equipped gym. Just minutes from Hermann Park Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
32 Units Available
Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,159
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1205 sqft
Designer kitchens with track or pendant lighting and granite countertops. Resort-style pool surrounded by palm trees. Game room with billiards, shuffleboard and a poker table. Located within blocks of restaurants and nightlife.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
$
5 Units Available
1919 Portsmouth St
1919 Portsmouth St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1919 Portsmouth St in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Muse Museum District
1301 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,255
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1340 sqft
Located in the Museum District, close to Highland Village, Rice Village and The Galleria. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and tumbled stone backsplashes. Community offers courtyard pool, tanning ledge and lanai.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Midtown Houston by Windsor
2310 Main St, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1158 sqft
Just off I-45. Near the University of Houston. Luxury community with outdoor grilling area, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Open-air outdoor living room. Keyless entry system.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
40 Units Available
Calais Midtown
3210 Louisiana St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,229
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1724 sqft
Located close by Theater District, Houston Zoo, The Galleria and more. Just 15 minutes to nearby universities like Rice and University of Houston. Units include full-size washer and dryer, slab granite counters and microwaves.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
81 Units Available
Mid Main Lofts
3550 Main St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,022
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,108
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1012 sqft
In the heart of the artisan and shopping district, these units offer immediate access to eclectic retail outlets, attractions, and events. Glistening new granite countertops and sparkling stainless steel appliances in every unit.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
$
29 Units Available
3800 Main
3800 Main St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1197 sqft
High ceilings and large windows for living spaces flooded with natural light. Resident lounge with foosball and billiards. Spacious fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, spinning room, and yoga/pilates studio. Fast access to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:00pm
22 Units Available
Hanover Montrose
3400 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,414
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1322 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of downtown. Luxury units feature modern design, balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. On-site features include valet service, conference and media rooms, gym, and yoga.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
$
5 Units Available
1903 Portsmouth St
1903 Portsmouth St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1903 Portsmouth St in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
13 Units Available
5755 Hermann Park
5755 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,240
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units conveniently located near MD Anderson Medical Center, shopping, art galleries, dining and entertainment. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Gym and clubhouse. Residents have access to fully equipped outdoor kitchen and pool.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
$
4 Units Available
420 W. Alabama
420 West Alabama Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 420 W. Alabama in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
19 Units Available
Verdir at Hermann Park
2380 S Macgregor Way, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,137
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to the Hermann Park Golf Course and Houston Zoo. Spacious apartments with varied floor plans and large, walk-in closets. Laid-back community with pool, clubhouse and cool coffee bar!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
$
5 Units Available
201 Emerson
201 Emerson Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
640 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 201 Emerson in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
24 Units Available
Pearl @ the Mix
2910 Milam St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,261
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,397
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,637
1421 sqft
Located in Midtown and within easy walking distance to dining, shopping and entertainment. Island kitchens, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer and dryers. Two-story, 24-hour athletic club with yoga studio. Pool and clubhouse.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXBellaire, TXManvel, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXChannelview, TXAlvin, TX