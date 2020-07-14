All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:27 AM

Villas at Braeburn

9600 Braes Bayou Dr · (224) 206-3763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9600 Braes Bayou Dr, Houston, TX 77074
Braeburn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit C-52 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit C-70 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit C-79 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas at Braeburn.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
carport
guest parking
hot tub
package receiving
Villas at Braeburn is an amazing property located right off of Braeswood Blvd. between Fondren and Gessner. We are lucky enough not to have flooded during Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and we continue to thrive! We are undergoing exciting, unobtrusive renovations to our already gorgeous apartments including; granite countertops, new cabinets, tile and wood laminate flooring, and new black appliances! Amenities include onsite laundry room, stunning pool, dog park, and ease of access to Braes Bayou for walkers, runners, and bikers! Enjoy a home with heart in our quiet community! Live Villas at Braeburn!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $150-$250
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee and $75 one time fee for the activation of utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Breed restrictions apply. Pet Amenities: Free Pet Treats Pet Waste Station Yappy Hours
Parking Details: Covered lot. Assigned. Open Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas at Braeburn have any available units?
Villas at Braeburn has 4 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Villas at Braeburn have?
Some of Villas at Braeburn's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas at Braeburn currently offering any rent specials?
Villas at Braeburn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas at Braeburn pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas at Braeburn is pet friendly.
Does Villas at Braeburn offer parking?
Yes, Villas at Braeburn offers parking.
Does Villas at Braeburn have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villas at Braeburn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas at Braeburn have a pool?
Yes, Villas at Braeburn has a pool.
Does Villas at Braeburn have accessible units?
No, Villas at Braeburn does not have accessible units.
Does Villas at Braeburn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas at Braeburn has units with dishwashers.
