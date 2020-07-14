Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry carport guest parking hot tub package receiving

Villas at Braeburn is an amazing property located right off of Braeswood Blvd. between Fondren and Gessner. We are lucky enough not to have flooded during Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and we continue to thrive! We are undergoing exciting, unobtrusive renovations to our already gorgeous apartments including; granite countertops, new cabinets, tile and wood laminate flooring, and new black appliances! Amenities include onsite laundry room, stunning pool, dog park, and ease of access to Braes Bayou for walkers, runners, and bikers! Enjoy a home with heart in our quiet community! Live Villas at Braeburn!