Amenities
Villas at Braeburn is an amazing property located right off of Braeswood Blvd. between Fondren and Gessner. We are lucky enough not to have flooded during Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and we continue to thrive! We are undergoing exciting, unobtrusive renovations to our already gorgeous apartments including; granite countertops, new cabinets, tile and wood laminate flooring, and new black appliances! Amenities include onsite laundry room, stunning pool, dog park, and ease of access to Braes Bayou for walkers, runners, and bikers! Enjoy a home with heart in our quiet community! Live Villas at Braeburn!