Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse dog park guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving

The Granite Club Apartments offers all the comforts of home, in a peaceful and convenient setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with a lifestyle you have always deserved. Ideally located in the west area of Houston, you'll discover everything that you need and love is conveniently close to home. Great dining, family fun, the Memorial City Mall, and the Houston Galleria, as well as down-town Houston and the Beltway 8 and the 59 South freeway are all minutes away. The Granite Club Apartments is proud to offer a nice variety of studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring very nicely designed floor plans with private patios or balconies, fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars and so much more! Our community includes a variety of on-site recreational facilities, which eliminates the need to find these elsewhere. Whether you like to go for a swim or work out in the gym, you can do it all at The Granite Club! Come tour our community or visit our photo gallery and discover the lifestyle and value you've been looking for.