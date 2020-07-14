All apartments in Houston
Granite Club
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:05 AM

Granite Club

8990 Richmond Ave · (224) 458-2359
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8990 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1106 · Avail. now

$765

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

Unit 100 · Avail. now

$845

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$845

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Granite Club.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
dog park
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
The Granite Club Apartments offers all the comforts of home, in a peaceful and convenient setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with a lifestyle you have always deserved. Ideally located in the west area of Houston, you'll discover everything that you need and love is conveniently close to home. Great dining, family fun, the Memorial City Mall, and the Houston Galleria, as well as down-town Houston and the Beltway 8 and the 59 South freeway are all minutes away. The Granite Club Apartments is proud to offer a nice variety of studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring very nicely designed floor plans with private patios or balconies, fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars and so much more! Our community includes a variety of on-site recreational facilities, which eliminates the need to find these elsewhere. Whether you like to go for a swim or work out in the gym, you can do it all at The Granite Club! Come tour our community or visit our photo gallery and discover the lifestyle and value you've been looking for.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Individual, $60 for Joint
Deposit: Surety Bond $175
Move-in Fees: $100 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $6-$7 gas $6 trash $1.50 Pest Control
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $175 Surety Bond
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 45 lbs
Parking Details: Permit parking; Reserved parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Granite Club have any available units?
Granite Club has 5 units available starting at $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Granite Club have?
Some of Granite Club's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Granite Club currently offering any rent specials?
Granite Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Granite Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Granite Club is pet friendly.
Does Granite Club offer parking?
Yes, Granite Club offers parking.
Does Granite Club have units with washers and dryers?
No, Granite Club does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Granite Club have a pool?
Yes, Granite Club has a pool.
Does Granite Club have accessible units?
No, Granite Club does not have accessible units.
Does Granite Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Granite Club has units with dishwashers.
