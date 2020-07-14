All apartments in Houston
Abbey at Willowbrook
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:03 AM

Abbey at Willowbrook

8330 Willow Place Dr S · (281) 667-0951
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8330 Willow Place Dr S, Houston, TX 77070
Willowbrook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0907 · Avail. Aug 15

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 581 sqft

Unit 1411 · Avail. Sep 9

$810

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 2114 · Avail. Aug 15

$810

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0904 · Avail. now

$913

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 0709 · Avail. Oct 3

$989

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 917 sqft

Unit 0409 · Avail. Sep 26

$989

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 917 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abbey at Willowbrook.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
e-payments
hot tub

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Other. Please call our leasing office for parking information.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in select units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Abbey at Willowbrook have any available units?
Abbey at Willowbrook has 15 units available starting at $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Abbey at Willowbrook have?
Some of Abbey at Willowbrook's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Abbey at Willowbrook currently offering any rent specials?
Abbey at Willowbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Abbey at Willowbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Abbey at Willowbrook is pet friendly.
Does Abbey at Willowbrook offer parking?
Yes, Abbey at Willowbrook offers parking.
Does Abbey at Willowbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, Abbey at Willowbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Abbey at Willowbrook have a pool?
Yes, Abbey at Willowbrook has a pool.
Does Abbey at Willowbrook have accessible units?
No, Abbey at Willowbrook does not have accessible units.
Does Abbey at Willowbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Abbey at Willowbrook has units with dishwashers.
