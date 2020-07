Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge parking pool pool table bbq/grill valet service yoga cats allowed elevator 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park game room guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room nest technology new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to modern living in Houston's premier Texas Med Center. Latitude Med Center offers immediate proximity to the world-class Texas Medical Center, Rice University, Rice Village, Hermann Park, and Houston's cosmopolitan culinary and art scene. At Latitude Med Center exceptional luxury apartments literally rise above the rest. Spacious residences as well as convenient micro units offer versatile living. Upscale, inclusive, and thoughtful amenities support your busy lifestyle while balancing your social life. At Latitude, work and respite align above the clouds. Find your center here.