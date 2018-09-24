All apartments in Houston
4731 Marietta Ln
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:26 AM

4731 Marietta Ln

4731 Marietta Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4731 Marietta Lane, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
range
4731 Marietta - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

*** $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! ***

Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1260
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 1
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Cozy home perfectly placed near Loop 610, for convenient quick access to restaurants, parks & downtown. Offers 2 comfortable bedrooms. Spacious living space. Fireplace to enjoy on any evening. Roomy kitchen with lots on storage space, the works! Don't wait to schedule a showing for this wonderful home! Schedule today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5108589)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4731 Marietta Ln have any available units?
4731 Marietta Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4731 Marietta Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4731 Marietta Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4731 Marietta Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4731 Marietta Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4731 Marietta Ln offer parking?
No, 4731 Marietta Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4731 Marietta Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4731 Marietta Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4731 Marietta Ln have a pool?
No, 4731 Marietta Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4731 Marietta Ln have accessible units?
No, 4731 Marietta Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4731 Marietta Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4731 Marietta Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4731 Marietta Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4731 Marietta Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
