Cambridge Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Cambridge Place

10901 Meadowglen Ln · (833) 902-1410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Check out our New Special! One Month free and reduced rates, immediate move in available! Call or Email us NOW for more details!
Location

10901 Meadowglen Ln, Houston, TX 77042
Westchase

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09-148 · Avail. Oct 1

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

Unit 10-182 · Avail. Aug 5

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

Unit 13-232 · Avail. Aug 7

$705

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

See 32+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18-301 · Avail. Aug 15

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 904 sqft

Unit 20-326 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 904 sqft

Unit 02-019 · Avail. Aug 15

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 904 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cambridge Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
fire pit
hot tub
lobby
package receiving
tennis court
Located deep in the heart of Houston is the vibrant Westchase District, with close proximity to the best the city has to offer: world-class shopping and dining, beautiful parks, ever-changing entertainment, you'll find one and two-bedroom apartment homes at Cambridge Place Apartments in Houston, Texas.

Cambridge Place is located at the heart of connectivity and convenience, merely a few blocks from Beltway 8 and minutes from Hwy 59 and I-10. At Cambridge Place you’re blocks from Westchase Corporate Center, four miles from Hermann Memorial, minutes from the Energy Corridor and almost equidistant from superlative shopping at the Galleria or Memorial City Mall. Enjoy the nightlife and entertainment at City Centre.

Just outside your door you'll find plenty of recreation options such as two swimming pools, a dog park and a playground. Inside, you'll find faux wood flooring, brush nickel lighting, 2” blinds, and fully equipped kitchens with decorative backsplash.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $50 administration fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 flat fee
fee: $150 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: No snakes
Dogs
rent: $10/month per dog
restrictions: No aggressive breeds.
Cats
rent: $10/month per cat
restrictions: N/A
Parking Details: Surface Lot.
Storage Details: No

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cambridge Place have any available units?
Cambridge Place has 52 units available starting at $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Cambridge Place have?
Some of Cambridge Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cambridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
Cambridge Place is offering the following rent specials: Check out our New Special! One Month free and reduced rates, immediate move in available! Call or Email us NOW for more details!
Is Cambridge Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Cambridge Place is pet friendly.
Does Cambridge Place offer parking?
Yes, Cambridge Place offers parking.
Does Cambridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cambridge Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cambridge Place have a pool?
Yes, Cambridge Place has a pool.
Does Cambridge Place have accessible units?
No, Cambridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does Cambridge Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cambridge Place has units with dishwashers.
