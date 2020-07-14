Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park playground pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed parking on-site laundry fire pit hot tub lobby package receiving tennis court

Located deep in the heart of Houston is the vibrant Westchase District, with close proximity to the best the city has to offer: world-class shopping and dining, beautiful parks, ever-changing entertainment, you'll find one and two-bedroom apartment homes at Cambridge Place Apartments in Houston, Texas.



Cambridge Place is located at the heart of connectivity and convenience, merely a few blocks from Beltway 8 and minutes from Hwy 59 and I-10. At Cambridge Place you’re blocks from Westchase Corporate Center, four miles from Hermann Memorial, minutes from the Energy Corridor and almost equidistant from superlative shopping at the Galleria or Memorial City Mall. Enjoy the nightlife and entertainment at City Centre.



Just outside your door you'll find plenty of recreation options such as two swimming pools, a dog park and a playground. Inside, you'll find faux wood flooring, brush nickel lighting, 2” blinds, and fully equipped kitchens with decorative backsplash.