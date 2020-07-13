All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

West 18th Lofts

2727 W 18th St · (713) 574-5109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2727 W 18th St, Houston, TX 77008
Lazy Brook - Timbergrove

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 306 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

Unit 133 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 137 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 321 · Avail. now

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Unit 370 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Unit 254 · Avail. now

$1,434

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1298 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 372 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,854

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1403 sqft

Unit 336 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,864

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1403 sqft

Unit 436 · Avail. now

$1,884

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1403 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West 18th Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
media room
If you are going to live in TEXAS, you might as well do it BIG. West 18th Lofts in Houston is truly in the heart of it all! Whether you need a one, two or three-bedroom apartment, you will surely find the right fit from the 18 different floor plans we offer. Location, Location, Location Conveniently located just minutes from Uptown and Houston Heights, West 18th Lofts is near fine dining, shopping, entertainment destinations, and major freeways. In that regard, we are minutes away from the Galleria Mall featuring over 400 stores and restaurants. We are also near Memorial Mall, Mid-town, Uptown, and Downtown. In addition, the biggest park in Houston, Memorial Park, is about a ten-minute drive from our community. This urban park is one of the biggest in the nation and includes an 18-hole golf course, a running course, plus tennis, softball, croquet, and volleyball facilities. What We Offer Luxury Living West 18th Lofts offers luxury amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, state-of-the art swimming pool, a full business center, a private conference room, and much more. Apartment amenities include gourmet prep kitchen island, granite slab countertops, upgraded Whirlpool appliances, spacious walk-in closets, in-unit washer and dryer, and private balconies and patios. Our floor plans range in size from 580 to 1403 square feet, and of course include loft style home designs.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200
fee: $150
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $.75/sqft

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West 18th Lofts have any available units?
West 18th Lofts has 20 units available starting at $1,059 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does West 18th Lofts have?
Some of West 18th Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West 18th Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
West 18th Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West 18th Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, West 18th Lofts is pet friendly.
Does West 18th Lofts offer parking?
Yes, West 18th Lofts offers parking.
Does West 18th Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West 18th Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West 18th Lofts have a pool?
Yes, West 18th Lofts has a pool.
Does West 18th Lofts have accessible units?
No, West 18th Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does West 18th Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West 18th Lofts has units with dishwashers.
