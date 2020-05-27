4211 Purdue Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator game room parking pool garage

Modern Loft-style TH in West U Area w/Elevator! Open plan w/natural finishes! Hardwoods, exposed stained trusses, high ceilings! Game room w/slate floors, open kit w/slab granite, breakfast bar, Bosch SS appls, Sub Zero built-in refrigerator, double ovens, custom maple cabinetry throughout, breakfast room/den off kitchen, spiral staircase down to backyard from kitchen area, terrace/balcony off living for entertaining, marble surround gas log fireplace, custom metal & wood stairs, Hrwds in mstr & 2nd bdrm, in-house sound, travertine Master Bath w/whirlpool tub & separate walk-in shower, Roof deck for skyline views, plus green space and covered patio. Extra storage in garage. West University Elem, Pershing, Lamar*. Close-in location with West University area amenities, convenient to US59, 610Loop, Galleria, Greenway. No flooding. *tenant to verify space & accuracy.