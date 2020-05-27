All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4211 Purdue Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4211 Purdue Street
Last updated February 12 2020 at 4:26 PM

4211 Purdue Street

4211 Purdue Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4211 Purdue Street, Houston, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
game room
parking
pool
garage
Modern Loft-style TH in West U Area w/Elevator! Open plan w/natural finishes! Hardwoods, exposed stained trusses, high ceilings! Game room w/slate floors, open kit w/slab granite, breakfast bar, Bosch SS appls, Sub Zero built-in refrigerator, double ovens, custom maple cabinetry throughout, breakfast room/den off kitchen, spiral staircase down to backyard from kitchen area, terrace/balcony off living for entertaining, marble surround gas log fireplace, custom metal & wood stairs, Hrwds in mstr & 2nd bdrm, in-house sound, travertine Master Bath w/whirlpool tub & separate walk-in shower, Roof deck for skyline views, plus green space and covered patio. Extra storage in garage. West University Elem, Pershing, Lamar*. Close-in location with West University area amenities, convenient to US59, 610Loop, Galleria, Greenway. No flooding. *tenant to verify space & accuracy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 Purdue Street have any available units?
4211 Purdue Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4211 Purdue Street have?
Some of 4211 Purdue Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 Purdue Street currently offering any rent specials?
4211 Purdue Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 Purdue Street pet-friendly?
No, 4211 Purdue Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4211 Purdue Street offer parking?
Yes, 4211 Purdue Street offers parking.
Does 4211 Purdue Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4211 Purdue Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 Purdue Street have a pool?
Yes, 4211 Purdue Street has a pool.
Does 4211 Purdue Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4211 Purdue Street has accessible units.
Does 4211 Purdue Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4211 Purdue Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chandler Park Apartment Homes
1950 Eldridge Pky
Houston, TX 77077
Parkway Flats
13328 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
5401 Chimney Rock
5401 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
Kingsland West
18325 Kingsland Blvd
Houston, TX 77094
Cambridge Place
10901 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Las Velas at Hillcroft
7111 Hillcroft St
Houston, TX 77081
Estancia San Miguel
13330 West Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Warwick at Westchase
10936 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston