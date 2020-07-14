All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Aspire At 610.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Aspire At 610
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:34 PM

Aspire At 610

8900 Lakes at 610 Drive · (832) 662-5589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
South Main
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8900 Lakes at 610 Drive, Houston, TX 77054
South Main

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 341 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Unit 431 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1274 sqft

Unit 120 · Avail. now

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1274 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aspire At 610.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
online portal
cats allowed
Aspire at 610 is setting a new standard for elegant living in Houston's Medical Center. Our luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments deliver a custom-home feeling, with bright, open floor plans and upscale designer finishes throughout. You'll enjoy chef-inspired kitchens with granite countertops, nine-foot ceilings, sophisticated wood-style plank flooring in kitchen and living areas, Roman soaking tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and generous closet and storage space. Residents can enjoy a plethora of amenities in our family and pet-friendly community, and with new on-site professional management, we're always at your service. Our club-quality lifestyle center includes an inviting pool with sun deck, outdoor kitchen with grilling stations, resident game lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center, and Starbucks Coffee Cafe. There is free WiFi in all resident gathering areas. Our controlled access community also boasts resident package delivery lockers, a Bark Park with agility equipment ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
fee: 350.00
restrictions: We happily accept up to 2 pets per apartment home. We have a non-refundable pet fee of $350 per pet and monthly pet rent of $15 per pet. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aspire At 610 have any available units?
Aspire At 610 has 28 units available starting at $1,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Aspire At 610 have?
Some of Aspire At 610's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspire At 610 currently offering any rent specials?
Aspire At 610 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aspire At 610 pet-friendly?
Yes, Aspire At 610 is pet friendly.
Does Aspire At 610 offer parking?
No, Aspire At 610 does not offer parking.
Does Aspire At 610 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aspire At 610 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspire At 610 have a pool?
Yes, Aspire At 610 has a pool.
Does Aspire At 610 have accessible units?
No, Aspire At 610 does not have accessible units.
Does Aspire At 610 have units with dishwashers?
No, Aspire At 610 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Aspire At 610?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden McGowen Station
2727 Travis Street
Houston, TX 77006
Palms at Chimney Rock
6700 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
Villa La Jolla
10101 Forum Park Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Costa Rialto
5015 Aldine Bender Rd
Houston, TX 77032
Westchase Forest
11355 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Allusion
3810 Law St
Houston, TX 77005
Oaks of Ashford Point
4040 Synott Rd
Houston, TX 77082
The Standard in the Heights
601 Waverly Street
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity