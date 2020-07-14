Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverbrook Apartments.
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
internet access
Riverbrook Apartments is made up of 1-2 bed traditional apartments (with central air) located at 9425 Scott Street. There are also a few smaller properties on Heno behind the main building.\n\nThis portfolio of properties also consists of several 2-3 bedroom duplexes, with front and back yards, on three different streets behind the main property (Rockingham St, Dawson Ln, and Grassmere St). Need something even larger? Some of the duplexes have been combined into a 4 or 6 bedroom 2 bath super unit.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Private Space: Included in Duplexes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Riverbrook Apartments have any available units?
Riverbrook Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $600, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $700, three-bedroom floorplans starting at $800, four-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,200, and six-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,600. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverbrook Apartments have?
Some of Riverbrook Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverbrook Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Riverbrook Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverbrook Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverbrook Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Riverbrook Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Riverbrook Apartments offers parking.
Does Riverbrook Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riverbrook Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverbrook Apartments have a pool?
No, Riverbrook Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Riverbrook Apartments have accessible units?
No, Riverbrook Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Riverbrook Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Riverbrook Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.