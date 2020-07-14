All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Riverbrook Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Riverbrook Apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM

Riverbrook Apartments

9425 Scott St · (713) 497-1939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sunnyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9425 Scott St, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 months AGO

1 Bedroom

1 bed/1 bath-1

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2 bed/1 bath-1

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3 bed/1 bath-1

$800

3 Bed · 1 Bath

4 Bedrooms

4 bed/2 bath-1

$1,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath

6 Bedrooms

6 bed/2 bath-1

$1,600

6 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverbrook Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
internet access
Riverbrook Apartments is made up of 1-2 bed traditional apartments (with central air) located at 9425 Scott Street. There are also a few smaller properties on Heno behind the main building.\n\nThis portfolio of properties also consists of several 2-3 bedroom duplexes, with front and back yards, on three different streets behind the main property (Rockingham St, Dawson Ln, and Grassmere St). Need something even larger? Some of the duplexes have been combined into a 4 or 6 bedroom 2 bath super unit.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Private Space: Included in Duplexes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverbrook Apartments have any available units?
Riverbrook Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $600, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $700, three-bedroom floorplans starting at $800, four-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,200, and six-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,600. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverbrook Apartments have?
Some of Riverbrook Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverbrook Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Riverbrook Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverbrook Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverbrook Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Riverbrook Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Riverbrook Apartments offers parking.
Does Riverbrook Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riverbrook Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverbrook Apartments have a pool?
No, Riverbrook Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Riverbrook Apartments have accessible units?
No, Riverbrook Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Riverbrook Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Riverbrook Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Riverbrook Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkway Flats
13328 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Camden McGowen Station
2727 Travis Street
Houston, TX 77006
Sedona
14402 Pavilion Pt
Houston, TX 77083
Colquitt
710 Colquitt Street
Houston, TX 77006
Broadstone Vintage Park
14700 Vintage Preserve Parkway
Houston, TX 77070
Timber Run
13000 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015
Hanover Rice Village
2455 Dunstan Rd
Houston, TX 77005
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd
Houston, TX 77494

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity