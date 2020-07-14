Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking air conditioning internet access carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly internet access

Riverbrook Apartments is made up of 1-2 bed traditional apartments (with central air) located at 9425 Scott Street. There are also a few smaller properties on Heno behind the main building.



This portfolio of properties also consists of several 2-3 bedroom duplexes, with front and back yards, on three different streets behind the main property (Rockingham St, Dawson Ln, and Grassmere St). Need something even larger? Some of the duplexes have been combined into a 4 or 6 bedroom 2 bath super unit.