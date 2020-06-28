All apartments in Houston
Elm Grove

Open Now until 7pm
2921 Sycamore Springs Dr · (201) 733-4027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2921 Sycamore Springs Dr, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elm Grove.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
trash valet
Conveniently located close to US-59 in Kingwood, Texas, Elm Grove Apartments provides quality living for those seeking a new apartment home in either one, two or three bedroom floor plans.

At our pet-friendly community you will find multiple amenities available ranging from the outdoor pool to the beautifully decorated interiors with contrasting walls.

Elm Grove Apartments, find out why so many choose to call us home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicant: $55, Married Couple: $65
Deposit: $200-1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Valet trash/pest control/trash/gas: $37/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 pet: $400, 2 pets: $700
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: 85 lbs, aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot, reserved: $15/month, carport: $30/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elm Grove have any available units?
Elm Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Elm Grove have?
Some of Elm Grove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elm Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Elm Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elm Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Elm Grove is pet friendly.
Does Elm Grove offer parking?
Yes, Elm Grove offers parking.
Does Elm Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elm Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elm Grove have a pool?
Yes, Elm Grove has a pool.
Does Elm Grove have accessible units?
No, Elm Grove does not have accessible units.
Does Elm Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elm Grove has units with dishwashers.
