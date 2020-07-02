All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4201 Scotland St
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:06 PM

4201 Scotland St

4201 Scotland Street · No Longer Available
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4201 Scotland Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Looking for that new apartment?

  Yeah, I know. You're tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you? 

  Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that's us. Taco Street Locating. We're like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we're super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don't know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info

========== You've been training for this day for years. Decades of blood, sweat & tears. Alliances forged. Friends betrayed. But it was all worth it. You are now the undisputed world champion of Rock, Paper, Scissors. Holy Frick. Really. Yes, it's the best day ever. Your mastery of luck and probabilities have propelled you into world renowned infamy, wealth & notoriety. Rural nomadic tribes in Mongolia sing your name in praise.  Now, you have decided to spend your days contemplating what to do with your obscene amounts of wealth...in your brand new Houston apartment! With the amenities. Like, the nice ones. Like, high ceilings and Uncommonly Large Linen Closets. It's really cool. I think you should message me to learn more. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Open Concept Floor Plans

Plush Designer Carpeting in Bedrooms

Generous Bedroom Accommodations

Hardwood Flooring in Common Areas

Rich Color Tone Accent Walls

Large Walk-In Closets

Ample Shelving

Efficient Custom Lighting

Lofty 10' & 11' ceilings

Computer Nooks with Built-in Desks & Under Cabinet Lighting

Posh Private Yards

Private Balconies with Cityscape Views

Front-Loading Washer and Dryers

Uncommonly Large Linen Closets

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Controlled Building & Garage Access

24-hour Club Room

Lounge Area with Game Tables & LCD HD Television

Multi-level Parking Garage with Direct Access Elevators

Cyber Lounge with Computers, Scanner & Fax

Gourmet Kitchen w/ Coffee Bar

24-hour Club Quality Fitness Center

Expansive Pool Decks

Outdoor Fireplace Lounge with Grilling Station

Saltwater Pool with Underwater Speakers & Ornate Fountains

Wi-Fi Access Available in the Pool & Cyber Lounge

Dry Cleaning Concierge Services

iPod Dock

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Scotland St have any available units?
4201 Scotland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 Scotland St have?
Some of 4201 Scotland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Scotland St currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Scotland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Scotland St pet-friendly?
No, 4201 Scotland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4201 Scotland St offer parking?
Yes, 4201 Scotland St offers parking.
Does 4201 Scotland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4201 Scotland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Scotland St have a pool?
Yes, 4201 Scotland St has a pool.
Does 4201 Scotland St have accessible units?
Yes, 4201 Scotland St has accessible units.
Does 4201 Scotland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4201 Scotland St does not have units with dishwashers.

