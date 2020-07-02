4201 Scotland St

Amenities
Looking for that new apartment?
Yeah, I know. You're tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you?
Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that's us. Taco Street Locating. We're like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we're super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don't know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info
========== You've been training for this day for years. Decades of blood, sweat & tears. Alliances forged. Friends betrayed. But it was all worth it. You are now the undisputed world champion of Rock, Paper, Scissors. Holy Frick. Really. Yes, it's the best day ever. Your mastery of luck and probabilities have propelled you into world renowned infamy, wealth & notoriety. Rural nomadic tribes in Mongolia sing your name in praise. Now, you have decided to spend your days contemplating what to do with your obscene amounts of wealth...in your brand new Houston apartment! With the amenities. Like, the nice ones. Like, high ceilings and Uncommonly Large Linen Closets. It's really cool. I think you should message me to learn more.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Open Concept Floor Plans
Plush Designer Carpeting in Bedrooms
Generous Bedroom Accommodations
Hardwood Flooring in Common Areas
Rich Color Tone Accent Walls
Large Walk-In Closets
Ample Shelving
Efficient Custom Lighting
Lofty 10' & 11' ceilings
Computer Nooks with Built-in Desks & Under Cabinet Lighting
Posh Private Yards
Private Balconies with Cityscape Views
Front-Loading Washer and Dryers
Uncommonly Large Linen Closets
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Controlled Building & Garage Access
24-hour Club Room
Lounge Area with Game Tables & LCD HD Television
Multi-level Parking Garage with Direct Access Elevators
Cyber Lounge with Computers, Scanner & Fax
Gourmet Kitchen w/ Coffee Bar
24-hour Club Quality Fitness Center
Expansive Pool Decks
Outdoor Fireplace Lounge with Grilling Station
Saltwater Pool with Underwater Speakers & Ornate Fountains
Wi-Fi Access Available in the Pool & Cyber Lounge
Dry Cleaning Concierge Services
iPod Dock