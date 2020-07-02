4201 Scotland St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse coffee bar concierge elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Looking for that new apartment?



Yeah, I know. You're tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you?



Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that's us. Taco Street Locating. We're like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we're super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don't know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info



Apartment Amenities



Apartment Amenities



Open Concept Floor Plans



Plush Designer Carpeting in Bedrooms



Generous Bedroom Accommodations



Hardwood Flooring in Common Areas



Rich Color Tone Accent Walls



Large Walk-In Closets



Ample Shelving



Efficient Custom Lighting



Lofty 10' & 11' ceilings



Computer Nooks with Built-in Desks & Under Cabinet Lighting



Posh Private Yards



Private Balconies with Cityscape Views



Front-Loading Washer and Dryers



Uncommonly Large Linen Closets



Community Amenities



Controlled Building & Garage Access



24-hour Club Room



Lounge Area with Game Tables & LCD HD Television



Multi-level Parking Garage with Direct Access Elevators



Cyber Lounge with Computers, Scanner & Fax



Gourmet Kitchen w/ Coffee Bar



24-hour Club Quality Fitness Center



Expansive Pool Decks



Outdoor Fireplace Lounge with Grilling Station



Saltwater Pool with Underwater Speakers & Ornate Fountains



Wi-Fi Access Available in the Pool & Cyber Lounge



Dry Cleaning Concierge Services



iPod Dock



