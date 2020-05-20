3803 Childress Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

GREAT VALUE & Location Location!! Live amongst the beautiful live oak tree lined streets of this highly desirable pocket neighborhood of Montclair & Sunset Terrace. Super spacious and clean- get ready to move into this single family home with lots of natural light, very large rooms: Gated & Covered driveway to park up to 4 vehicles off street, 2 living rooms, breakfast room & dining room, large study with glass doors, large laundry room with large cedar storage closet. Interior terrace off kitchen & dining, hardwood floors, new carpet in master, 2 A/C's (one recently changed & high efficiency. Abundant storage! Relax and enjoy the extra large front and back yards and private swimming pool. (Zoned to WU elementary/verify admission). Neighborhood has an active civic association that hosts neighborhood events, and has a part time HPD neighborhood patrol. Easy access to shopping, West U amenities, Greeway Plaza, Downtown, Galleria area & Medical Center. You will love living here!