Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

3803 Childress Street

3803 Childress Street
Location

3803 Childress Street, Houston, TX 77005
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
GREAT VALUE & Location Location!! Live amongst the beautiful live oak tree lined streets of this highly desirable pocket neighborhood of Montclair & Sunset Terrace. Super spacious and clean- get ready to move into this single family home with lots of natural light, very large rooms: Gated & Covered driveway to park up to 4 vehicles off street, 2 living rooms, breakfast room & dining room, large study with glass doors, large laundry room with large cedar storage closet. Interior terrace off kitchen & dining, hardwood floors, new carpet in master, 2 A/C's (one recently changed & high efficiency. Abundant storage! Relax and enjoy the extra large front and back yards and private swimming pool. (Zoned to WU elementary/verify admission). Neighborhood has an active civic association that hosts neighborhood events, and has a part time HPD neighborhood patrol. Easy access to shopping, West U amenities, Greeway Plaza, Downtown, Galleria area & Medical Center. You will love living here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 Childress Street have any available units?
3803 Childress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3803 Childress Street have?
Some of 3803 Childress Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3803 Childress Street currently offering any rent specials?
3803 Childress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 Childress Street pet-friendly?
No, 3803 Childress Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3803 Childress Street offer parking?
No, 3803 Childress Street does not offer parking.
Does 3803 Childress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3803 Childress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 Childress Street have a pool?
Yes, 3803 Childress Street has a pool.
Does 3803 Childress Street have accessible units?
No, 3803 Childress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 Childress Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3803 Childress Street has units with dishwashers.

