Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access sauna valet service alarm system lobby

Enjoy a higher standard of living at a price you can afford when you join our established Houston community. Impress your guests with elegant crown molding, 9-foot ceilings and large bay windows. All six of our apartment floor plans and townhomes blend luxury with convenience. Kitchens come fully furnished. Washers and dryers are full size. Storage space is aplenty. Work out when you want in our 24-hour fitness center, or relax in our sparkling pool and hot tub that serve as the centerpiece of these just outside the Loop West Houston apartments.Getting anywhere fast is as easy as hopping on the I-10, 610 or the Beltway.