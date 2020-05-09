All apartments in Houston
3718 Linkwood Drive
Last updated January 25 2020 at 4:08 PM

3718 Linkwood Drive

3718 Linkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3718 Linkwood Drive, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Incredible opportunity to rent an extensively updated ranch style home on oversized corner lot in Linkwood, located inside the loop and close to Med center! Rare 3br/3bath plus study! Beautifully updated throughout with Brazilian Peanut floors, updated baths with marble finishes, cook???s kitchen, sleek black granite counters, Viking gas cooktop and bar area. Kitchen opens to family room that leads out to side patio as well as to the backyard with a pool! Three bedrooms, each have generous closets. This home has lots of extra storage. Speakers in family room, kitchen, bedrooms, master bath, living/dining and backyard. Front and back yard is fully irrigated. Owner will pay for monthly pool and yard maintenance and is open to lease-to-own arrangement. Move-in ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3718 Linkwood Drive have any available units?
3718 Linkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3718 Linkwood Drive have?
Some of 3718 Linkwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3718 Linkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3718 Linkwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3718 Linkwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3718 Linkwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3718 Linkwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3718 Linkwood Drive offers parking.
Does 3718 Linkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3718 Linkwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3718 Linkwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3718 Linkwood Drive has a pool.
Does 3718 Linkwood Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3718 Linkwood Drive has accessible units.
Does 3718 Linkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3718 Linkwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

