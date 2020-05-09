3718 Linkwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Incredible opportunity to rent an extensively updated ranch style home on oversized corner lot in Linkwood, located inside the loop and close to Med center! Rare 3br/3bath plus study! Beautifully updated throughout with Brazilian Peanut floors, updated baths with marble finishes, cook???s kitchen, sleek black granite counters, Viking gas cooktop and bar area. Kitchen opens to family room that leads out to side patio as well as to the backyard with a pool! Three bedrooms, each have generous closets. This home has lots of extra storage. Speakers in family room, kitchen, bedrooms, master bath, living/dining and backyard. Front and back yard is fully irrigated. Owner will pay for monthly pool and yard maintenance and is open to lease-to-own arrangement. Move-in ready!!