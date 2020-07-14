All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 7 2020 at 2:32 AM

Ambiance Townhomes

13210 Old Richmond Rd · (281) 915-4418
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13210 Old Richmond Rd, Houston, TX 77083

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ambiance Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
hot tub
Treat yourself to the pleasures of Ambiance Townhomes...the perfect place to call home. Offering the ideal location, just minutes from highway 6, all of Houston is easily within your reach. Residents enjoy close proximity to major shopping and business areas, as well as schools and fine dining.

Here at Ambiance, nestled in a quiet environment, our spacious townhomes are arranged around lushly landscaped grounds and are accented with a large swimming pool. Each home shows total attention to detail, features a cozy woodburning fireplace and includes a washer and dryer. Every effort has been made to provide our valued residents the maximum in comfort and convenience.

We invite you to discover Ambiance, a quaint community filled with friendly neighbors and professional management, with a personal touch. Come enjoy our lifestyle...Ambiance Townhomes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $0
restrictions: Breed restrictions; Weight limit: 30 lbs
Parking Details: Each unit has own covered carport that accommodates 2 vehicles.
Storage Details: Each unit has storage closet under stairway

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ambiance Townhomes have any available units?
Ambiance Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Ambiance Townhomes have?
Some of Ambiance Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ambiance Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Ambiance Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ambiance Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Ambiance Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Ambiance Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Ambiance Townhomes offers parking.
Does Ambiance Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ambiance Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ambiance Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Ambiance Townhomes has a pool.
Does Ambiance Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Ambiance Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Ambiance Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ambiance Townhomes has units with dishwashers.

