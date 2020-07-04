All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3619 North Braeswood Boulevard

3619 North Braeswood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3619 North Braeswood Boulevard, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

Property Amenities
This completely remodeled Spacious home is for lease. It was gutted out and completely transformed into the most beautiful space. Huge open kitchen leading out into the massive family room. Custom cabinets with state of the art stainless steel appliances. Wood look porcelain flooring throughout. extensive storage space, walk in closets, structured media wiring. Beautiful custom master suite, with his and her closets. Private master bath. Very large fenced in backyard for entertaining. Absolutely stunning home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3619 North Braeswood Boulevard have any available units?
3619 North Braeswood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3619 North Braeswood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3619 North Braeswood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3619 North Braeswood Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3619 North Braeswood Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3619 North Braeswood Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3619 North Braeswood Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3619 North Braeswood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3619 North Braeswood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3619 North Braeswood Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3619 North Braeswood Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3619 North Braeswood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3619 North Braeswood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3619 North Braeswood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3619 North Braeswood Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3619 North Braeswood Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3619 North Braeswood Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

