3619 North Braeswood Boulevard

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This completely remodeled Spacious home is for lease. It was gutted out and completely transformed into the most beautiful space. Huge open kitchen leading out into the massive family room. Custom cabinets with state of the art stainless steel appliances. Wood look porcelain flooring throughout. extensive storage space, walk in closets, structured media wiring. Beautiful custom master suite, with his and her closets. Private master bath. Very large fenced in backyard for entertaining. Absolutely stunning home!!!