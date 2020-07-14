University Green Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr laundry guest parking package receiving

University Green showcases beautifully renovated apartment homes with custom interiors and lavish amenities. Our well-designed one and two bedroom floor plans are sure to fit your lifestyle. Enjoy coming home to features including stunning granite-like countertops, modern black appliances, exquisite wood inspired flooring, upgraded hardware and fixtures, oversized walk-in closets, a cozy wood burning fireplace and more! Surf the web in our cyber caf, soak up the sun by our glistening resort-style pool or achieve your fitness goals in our fully equipped 24-hour fitness studio. Our professional on-site management and service teams are dedicated to consistently delivering the conveniences you expect and the quality you deserve.