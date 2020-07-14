University Green Apartments

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant. $75 Married Couple
Deposit: $175 - $350 Sure Deposit Based On Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $87.50 Sure Deposit
fee: $250 Per Pet
limit: 2
restrictions: 40 Pound Weight Limit
Parking Details: All vehicles must be registered with the office and provided a parking sticker. Guest parking is available throughout the community.
Storage Details: Select units have exterior storage on the patio/balcony area.