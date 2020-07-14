All apartments in Houston
University Green Apartments

1620 Bay Area Blvd · (832) 981-1698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1620 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX 77058
Clear Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 611 · Avail. Aug 15

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

Unit 809 · Avail. Oct 9

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

Unit 1602 · Avail. Jul 28

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1201 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 988 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from University Green Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
guest parking
package receiving
University Green showcases beautifully renovated apartment homes with custom interiors and lavish amenities. Our well-designed one and two bedroom floor plans are sure to fit your lifestyle. Enjoy coming home to features including stunning granite-like countertops, modern black appliances, exquisite wood inspired flooring, upgraded hardware and fixtures, oversized walk-in closets, a cozy wood burning fireplace and more! Surf the web in our cyber caf, soak up the sun by our glistening resort-style pool or achieve your fitness goals in our fully equipped 24-hour fitness studio. Our professional on-site management and service teams are dedicated to consistently delivering the conveniences you expect and the quality you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant. $75 Married Couple
Deposit: $175 - $350 Sure Deposit Based On Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $87.50 Sure Deposit
fee: $250 Per Pet
limit: 2
restrictions: 40 Pound Weight Limit
Parking Details: All vehicles must be registered with the office and provided a parking sticker. Guest parking is available throughout the community.
Storage Details: Select units have exterior storage on the patio/balcony area.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does University Green Apartments have any available units?
University Green Apartments has 5 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does University Green Apartments have?
Some of University Green Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is University Green Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
University Green Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is University Green Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, University Green Apartments is pet friendly.
Does University Green Apartments offer parking?
Yes, University Green Apartments offers parking.
Does University Green Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, University Green Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does University Green Apartments have a pool?
Yes, University Green Apartments has a pool.
Does University Green Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, University Green Apartments has accessible units.
Does University Green Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, University Green Apartments has units with dishwashers.
