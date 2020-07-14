Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet oven range Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport internet cafe

Upgrade Your Life at Our Memorial Apartments – Houston, TX! Welcome to Ashford Lakes, the new standard in modern apartment living in Houston, TX. Our attractive and fashionable 1- and 2-bedroom Houston Memorial apartments provide the perfect oasis away from the hustle and bustle of Houston, while still giving you access to a thriving and unique part of town in the dynamic and exciting Energy Corridor. Our amenity-rich apartment community will exceed your expectations in every way, from our sparkling, resort-style swimming pool to our all-purpose fitness center. Each 1- or 2-bedroom apartment home is newly renovated and thoughtfully designed for a stylish and comfortable lifestyle, featuring 9-foot tall ceilings, sleek, marble entries, and modern appliances. Our 3 acres of gorgeously landscaped grounds truly set us apart from other residential communities, as well as our fishing pier and gazebo overlooking our beautiful lake and bayou. Many of our apartments feature stunning views of th