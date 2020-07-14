All apartments in Houston
Ashford Lakes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Ashford Lakes

1200 S Dairy Ashford Rd · (281) 602-3592
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0325 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 0624 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,152

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

Unit 0811 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1332 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Unit 0522 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Unit 0721 · Avail. now

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashford Lakes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
internet cafe
Upgrade Your Life at Our Memorial Apartments – Houston, TX! Welcome to Ashford Lakes, the new standard in modern apartment living in Houston, TX. Our attractive and fashionable 1- and 2-bedroom Houston Memorial apartments provide the perfect oasis away from the hustle and bustle of Houston, while still giving you access to a thriving and unique part of town in the dynamic and exciting Energy Corridor. Our amenity-rich apartment community will exceed your expectations in every way, from our sparkling, resort-style swimming pool to our all-purpose fitness center. Each 1- or 2-bedroom apartment home is newly renovated and thoughtfully designed for a stylish and comfortable lifestyle, featuring 9-foot tall ceilings, sleek, marble entries, and modern appliances. Our 3 acres of gorgeously landscaped grounds truly set us apart from other residential communities, as well as our fishing pier and gazebo overlooking our beautiful lake and bayou. Many of our apartments feature stunning views of th

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250-$350
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets maximum (if pets are under 50 lbs), 2 pets maximum (if pets are over 50 lbs)
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carport $35/month, detached garage $125/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ashford Lakes have any available units?
Ashford Lakes has 13 units available starting at $1,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashford Lakes have?
Some of Ashford Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashford Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Ashford Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashford Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashford Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Ashford Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Ashford Lakes offers parking.
Does Ashford Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ashford Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashford Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Ashford Lakes has a pool.
Does Ashford Lakes have accessible units?
No, Ashford Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does Ashford Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashford Lakes has units with dishwashers.

