3574 Rebecca St

Available 05/25/20 BEAUTIFUL REMODEL 3-bed, 2 bath, 10000 sq ft lot - Property Id: 279701
Stunning, spacious, 3 bedroom/2 bathroom single family home near the Texas Medical Center, NRG stadium, University of Houston, and downtown. Available immediately!
Fully renovated with easy-to-clean tile flooring throughout, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, modernized bathrooms, new lighting fixtures and ceiling fans, among other great upgrades.
The home is pet-friendly with large living space with windows and a large 10,000 sq ft fenced corner lot.
Price is $1475.00/mo year-long lease with 1 month rent for security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize credit and background check.
Please email us with your contact information/phone number!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279701
No Dogs Allowed
