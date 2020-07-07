All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3574 Rebecca St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3574 Rebecca St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:48 AM

3574 Rebecca St

3574 Rebecca Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
OST - South Union
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3574 Rebecca Street, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Available 05/25/20 BEAUTIFUL REMODEL 3-bed, 2 bath, 10000 sq ft lot - Property Id: 279701

Stunning, spacious, 3 bedroom/2 bathroom single family home near the Texas Medical Center, NRG stadium, University of Houston, and downtown. Available immediately!

Fully renovated with easy-to-clean tile flooring throughout, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, modernized bathrooms, new lighting fixtures and ceiling fans, among other great upgrades.

The home is pet-friendly with large living space with windows and a large 10,000 sq ft fenced corner lot.

Price is $1475.00/mo year-long lease with 1 month rent for security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize credit and background check.

Please email us with your contact information/phone number!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279701
Property Id 279701

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5782651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3574 Rebecca St have any available units?
3574 Rebecca St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3574 Rebecca St have?
Some of 3574 Rebecca St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3574 Rebecca St currently offering any rent specials?
3574 Rebecca St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3574 Rebecca St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3574 Rebecca St is pet friendly.
Does 3574 Rebecca St offer parking?
No, 3574 Rebecca St does not offer parking.
Does 3574 Rebecca St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3574 Rebecca St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3574 Rebecca St have a pool?
No, 3574 Rebecca St does not have a pool.
Does 3574 Rebecca St have accessible units?
No, 3574 Rebecca St does not have accessible units.
Does 3574 Rebecca St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3574 Rebecca St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crossings at St. Charles
5505 Pine St
Houston, TX 77081
1901 Richmond Ave
1901 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77098
AmberJack Estates
529 Barker Clodine Rd
Houston, TX 77094
Lakeside
9550 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Viridian Design District
7100 Old Katy Rd
Houston, TX 77024
Pearl Greenway
3788 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77027
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Carriage Place
505 Wells Fargo Dr
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston