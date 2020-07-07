3574 Rebecca St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Available 05/25/20 BEAUTIFUL REMODEL 3-bed, 2 bath, 10000 sq ft lot - Property Id: 279701



Stunning, spacious, 3 bedroom/2 bathroom single family home near the Texas Medical Center, NRG stadium, University of Houston, and downtown. Available immediately!



Fully renovated with easy-to-clean tile flooring throughout, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, modernized bathrooms, new lighting fixtures and ceiling fans, among other great upgrades.



The home is pet-friendly with large living space with windows and a large 10,000 sq ft fenced corner lot.



Price is $1475.00/mo year-long lease with 1 month rent for security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize credit and background check.



No Dogs Allowed



