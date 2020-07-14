Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

fee: 20lbs and under is $325 (non refundable); 30lbs – 39lbs is $375 (non refundable); 40lbs – 49lbs is $425 (non refundable); 50lbs – 60lbs is $525 (non refundable) per pet.

limit: 2 pets per apartment

rent: $10 per month, per pet