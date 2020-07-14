All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:02 AM

Woodchase

2900 S Gessner Rd · (443) 399-2101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
2 weeks free rent
Location

2900 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77063
Westchase

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 17-1712 · Avail. Sep 8

$817

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 823 sqft

Unit 3-306 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 823 sqft

Unit 17-1706 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 823 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21-2104 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,016

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Unit 22-2208 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,022

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Unit 21-2108 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodchase.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
coffee bar
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
NESTLED IN THE WESTCHASE DISTRICT IS SOPHISTICATED LIVING AT WOODCHASE. Take a dip in the pool before retiring to your spaciously designed home. Enjoy an array of shopping, restaurants, recreation and nightlife, all conveniently located nearby. ITT within walking distance. We warmly invite you to contact us for a personal tour of our community and your new home. Usted se sentira muy feliz de hacer Woodchase su proximo hogar! Please visit our website and apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200(2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee, Renters Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 20lbs and under is $325 (non refundable); 30lbs – 39lbs is $375 (non refundable); 40lbs – 49lbs is $425 (non refundable); 50lbs – 60lbs is $525 (non refundable) per pet.
limit: 2 pets per apartment
rent: $10 per month, per pet
restrictions: While we are a pet friendly community, we are a Breed Restricted community and do not accept aggressive Breeds (pit bull, chow, Rottweiler, etc.) Pet weight limit based on full growth maturity 20lbs and under $325 (non refundable) pet fee, per pet 30lbs – 39lbs $375 (non refundable) pet fee, per pet 40lbs – 49lbs $425 (non refundable) pet fee, per pet 50lbs – 60lbs $525 (non refundable) pet fee, per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease, Carports: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodchase have any available units?
Woodchase has 20 units available starting at $817 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodchase have?
Some of Woodchase's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodchase currently offering any rent specials?
Woodchase is offering the following rent specials: 2 weeks free rent
Is Woodchase pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodchase is pet friendly.
Does Woodchase offer parking?
Yes, Woodchase offers parking.
Does Woodchase have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodchase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodchase have a pool?
Yes, Woodchase has a pool.
Does Woodchase have accessible units?
No, Woodchase does not have accessible units.
Does Woodchase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodchase has units with dishwashers.
