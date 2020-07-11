All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:03 PM

The Fountains at Champion

14827 Mittlestedt Champions Road · (832) 501-3946
Location

14827 Mittlestedt Champions Road, Houston, TX 77069

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Fountains at Champion.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
trash valet
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
Sweet serenity will be your motto with the pet-friendly Fountains at Champions apartments as your home. Located on the north side of Houston, TX, our private gated community is the perfect getaway for those who want to escape the hustle of the city but enjoy quick access to restaurants, schools, employers, parks, shopping centers, and entertainment venues.

Wake up to beautifully landscaped grounds and indulge in a world of luxurious comfort inside our newly-renovated three bedroom townhomes. Air-conditioned with custom cabinets and granite countertops, our apartments are outfitted with high-quality finishes and fixtures. They boast private fenced yards and feature all the commodities you need to feel happy and relaxed. Enjoy spacious floor plans with washer and dryer hookups, efficient stainless-steel appliances, and a bundle of unique features such as wall outlets with USB ports, automatic pantry lighting, lighted vanity areas, and smart thermostats controlled via app through your

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet per month
restrictions: 25 lbs restriction
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: 4 closet units 5' x 16' - $25 mo 21 garage units 10' x 16' - $60 mo

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Fountains at Champion have any available units?
The Fountains at Champion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Fountains at Champion have?
Some of The Fountains at Champion's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Fountains at Champion currently offering any rent specials?
The Fountains at Champion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Fountains at Champion pet-friendly?
Yes, The Fountains at Champion is pet friendly.
Does The Fountains at Champion offer parking?
Yes, The Fountains at Champion offers parking.
Does The Fountains at Champion have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Fountains at Champion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Fountains at Champion have a pool?
No, The Fountains at Champion does not have a pool.
Does The Fountains at Champion have accessible units?
No, The Fountains at Champion does not have accessible units.
Does The Fountains at Champion have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Fountains at Champion has units with dishwashers.
