Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center car charging clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly pool table

Offering In-Person, Self-Guided and Virtual Tours! Call us today for more information! Come home to our luxury apartments in Downtown Houston - 1414 Texas Downtown. Choose between a spacious studio, one, or two bedroom apartment designed with our residents' needs in mind. Enjoy unique finishes like custom kitchens, hardwood flooring, and satin nickel fixtures. Each of our apartments for rent in Houston is expansive enough to accommodate a private patio or balcony and large closets. Residents can rest and relax in style with exclusive access to our unrivaled community amenities. Our luxury apartments in Houston include a resident lounge, business lounge, fitness center, sky lounge and bar, swimming pool, and much more! Not to mention, our ideal downtown location brings residents close to the fun and excitement of the Central Business and Theater districts. Experience unparalleled luxury at our Downtown Houston apartments. Schedule a visit to 1414 Texas Downtown today!