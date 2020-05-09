All apartments in Houston
3555 Timmons Ln

3555 Timmons Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3555 Timmons Lane, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
media room
yoga
&ldquo;They would welcome us as liberators!&rdquo; we once thought. But time has past, and our thoughts have evolved. It turns out, things are much more complicated than that. Your rowdy brigade of girl-scout-cookie wielding middle schoolers started off with a noble mission. To liberate Houston from the horrors of cardboard tasting gluten free baked goods. It turns out your overzealous cookie crusade went a little overboard.

What started off as a few boxes of Thin Mints and Peanut Butter Patties has slipery-sloped its way into you become a ruthless cookie kingpin wielding vast powers all over the country. The Al Capone of Caramel Delights some call you. Some quiver in fear of you, others revere your swift handed justice. But most importantly, you now can afford to live in that stunning Houston apartment complex you&rsquo;ve been dreaming out. Yes, the one you&rsquo;re looking at right now. It&rsquo;s amazing. It&rsquo;s about time you&rsquo;ve upgraded isn&rsquo;t it?

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

10-foot ceilings with 8-foot paneled designer doors

Designer quartz countertops

Hardwood flooring

Breakfast bars with unique pendant lighting

Contemporary polished chrome hardware in all kitchens and baths

Open-concept gourmet kitchens

Undermount sinks in kitchens and baths

Three different designer-inspired apartment finishes

42-inch custom shaker-style cabinetry with etched glass inserts

Stainless steel whirlpool appliance packages

Custom backsplashes in kitchens with under-cabinet lighting

Front-load washer and dryer

Walk-in closets with custom shelving

Designer built-ins: convenient mudrooms, computer desks, bookshelves and more to discover

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Multi-level state of the art fitness center with private yoga and spin rooms

Complimentary personal trainer

Soak up the warm texas sun from the natural beauty of marq31's two distinctive pools with sun decks and private cabanas

Cyber lounge with business center equipped with imacs and pcs

Community game room with chill corners, classic arcade games, pool table and shuffleboard

Executive conference room and multiple private meeting rooms

Indoor/outdoor sports lounge with media center and direct access to pool area

Pet-friendly facilities including bark park and commercial grade grooming station +complimentary dog walker

Roof-top sky lounge with 360&deg; panoramic views of houston with fireplace and full kitchen

Controlled-access multi-level parking garage

Convenient parcel lockers with 24-hour access

-----------------------------

Working with us.

We&rsquo;re Taco Street Locating. We&rsquo;re a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We&rsquo;ve made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we&rsquo;ve agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We&rsquo;re sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it&rsquo;s awesome. Anyways, let us know what you&rsquo;re looking for in a new apartment and we&rsquo;ll take care of the rest. Plus, we&rsquo;re free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3555 Timmons Ln have any available units?
3555 Timmons Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3555 Timmons Ln have?
Some of 3555 Timmons Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3555 Timmons Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3555 Timmons Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 Timmons Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3555 Timmons Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3555 Timmons Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3555 Timmons Ln offers parking.
Does 3555 Timmons Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3555 Timmons Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 Timmons Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3555 Timmons Ln has a pool.
Does 3555 Timmons Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 3555 Timmons Ln has accessible units.
Does 3555 Timmons Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3555 Timmons Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

