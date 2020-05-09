3555 Timmons Ln

Amenities
“They would welcome us as liberators!” we once thought. But time has past, and our thoughts have evolved. It turns out, things are much more complicated than that. Your rowdy brigade of girl-scout-cookie wielding middle schoolers started off with a noble mission. To liberate Houston from the horrors of cardboard tasting gluten free baked goods. It turns out your overzealous cookie crusade went a little overboard.
What started off as a few boxes of Thin Mints and Peanut Butter Patties has slipery-sloped its way into you become a ruthless cookie kingpin wielding vast powers all over the country. The Al Capone of Caramel Delights some call you. Some quiver in fear of you, others revere your swift handed justice. But most importantly, you now can afford to live in that stunning Houston apartment complex you’ve been dreaming out. Yes, the one you’re looking at right now. It’s amazing. It’s about time you’ve upgraded isn’t it?
Apartment Amenities
10-foot ceilings with 8-foot paneled designer doors
Designer quartz countertops
Hardwood flooring
Breakfast bars with unique pendant lighting
Contemporary polished chrome hardware in all kitchens and baths
Open-concept gourmet kitchens
Undermount sinks in kitchens and baths
Three different designer-inspired apartment finishes
42-inch custom shaker-style cabinetry with etched glass inserts
Stainless steel whirlpool appliance packages
Custom backsplashes in kitchens with under-cabinet lighting
Front-load washer and dryer
Walk-in closets with custom shelving
Designer built-ins: convenient mudrooms, computer desks, bookshelves and more to discover
Community Amenities
Multi-level state of the art fitness center with private yoga and spin rooms
Complimentary personal trainer
Soak up the warm texas sun from the natural beauty of marq31's two distinctive pools with sun decks and private cabanas
Cyber lounge with business center equipped with imacs and pcs
Community game room with chill corners, classic arcade games, pool table and shuffleboard
Executive conference room and multiple private meeting rooms
Indoor/outdoor sports lounge with media center and direct access to pool area
Pet-friendly facilities including bark park and commercial grade grooming station +complimentary dog walker
Roof-top sky lounge with 360° panoramic views of houston with fireplace and full kitchen
Controlled-access multi-level parking garage
Convenient parcel lockers with 24-hour access
Working with us.
We’re Taco Street Locating. We’re a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We’ve made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we’ve agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We’re sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it’s awesome. Anyways, let us know what you’re looking for in a new apartment and we’ll take care of the rest. Plus, we’re free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain).