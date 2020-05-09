3555 Timmons Ln

Amenities

“They would welcome us as liberators!” we once thought. But time has past, and our thoughts have evolved. It turns out, things are much more complicated than that. Your rowdy brigade of girl-scout-cookie wielding middle schoolers started off with a noble mission. To liberate Houston from the horrors of cardboard tasting gluten free baked goods. It turns out your overzealous cookie crusade went a little overboard.



What started off as a few boxes of Thin Mints and Peanut Butter Patties has slipery-sloped its way into you become a ruthless cookie kingpin wielding vast powers all over the country. The Al Capone of Caramel Delights some call you. Some quiver in fear of you, others revere your swift handed justice. But most importantly, you now can afford to live in that stunning Houston apartment complex you’ve been dreaming out. Yes, the one you’re looking at right now. It’s amazing. It’s about time you’ve upgraded isn’t it?



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



10-foot ceilings with 8-foot paneled designer doors



Designer quartz countertops



Hardwood flooring



Breakfast bars with unique pendant lighting



Contemporary polished chrome hardware in all kitchens and baths



Open-concept gourmet kitchens



Undermount sinks in kitchens and baths



Three different designer-inspired apartment finishes



42-inch custom shaker-style cabinetry with etched glass inserts



Stainless steel whirlpool appliance packages



Custom backsplashes in kitchens with under-cabinet lighting



Front-load washer and dryer



Walk-in closets with custom shelving



Designer built-ins: convenient mudrooms, computer desks, bookshelves and more to discover



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Multi-level state of the art fitness center with private yoga and spin rooms



Complimentary personal trainer



Soak up the warm texas sun from the natural beauty of marq31's two distinctive pools with sun decks and private cabanas



Cyber lounge with business center equipped with imacs and pcs



Community game room with chill corners, classic arcade games, pool table and shuffleboard



Executive conference room and multiple private meeting rooms



Indoor/outdoor sports lounge with media center and direct access to pool area



Pet-friendly facilities including bark park and commercial grade grooming station +complimentary dog walker



Roof-top sky lounge with 360° panoramic views of houston with fireplace and full kitchen



Controlled-access multi-level parking garage



Convenient parcel lockers with 24-hour access



-----------------------------



Working with us.



We’re Taco Street Locating. We’re a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We’ve made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we’ve agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We’re sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it’s awesome. Anyways, let us know what you’re looking for in a new apartment and we’ll take care of the rest. Plus, we’re free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain).