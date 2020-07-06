3534 Shadowwalk Dr

Amenities
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1990
Security Deposit: $1790
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2,704
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 3
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Separate Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal.
Extras: HEY! Come see this gorgeous broad property, you'll love its floor plan and space. It has a stylish living room with high, vaulted ceilings and a brick fireplace to warm up cold days. Its extense kitchen comes with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a cute island with a cooktop. It is also open to the HUGE formal dining room. 4 big sized bedrooms, the master has an elegant vinyl plank floor and its bathroom comes with a tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet! Cute patio with a lovely porch in it and extense fenced backyard. DON'T WAIT! APPLY NOW!
