Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:45 PM

3534 Shadowwalk Dr

3534 Shadowwalk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3534 Shadowwalk Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
3534 Shadowwalk Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1990
Security Deposit: $1790
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2,704
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 3
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Separate Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal.

Extras: HEY! Come see this gorgeous broad property, you'll love its floor plan and space. It has a stylish living room with high, vaulted ceilings and a brick fireplace to warm up cold days. Its extense kitchen comes with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a cute island with a cooktop. It is also open to the HUGE formal dining room. 4 big sized bedrooms, the master has an elegant vinyl plank floor and its bathroom comes with a tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet! Cute patio with a lovely porch in it and extense fenced backyard. DON'T WAIT! APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE5460345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3534 Shadowwalk Dr have any available units?
3534 Shadowwalk Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3534 Shadowwalk Dr have?
Some of 3534 Shadowwalk Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3534 Shadowwalk Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3534 Shadowwalk Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3534 Shadowwalk Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3534 Shadowwalk Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3534 Shadowwalk Dr offer parking?
No, 3534 Shadowwalk Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3534 Shadowwalk Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3534 Shadowwalk Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3534 Shadowwalk Dr have a pool?
No, 3534 Shadowwalk Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3534 Shadowwalk Dr have accessible units?
No, 3534 Shadowwalk Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3534 Shadowwalk Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3534 Shadowwalk Dr has units with dishwashers.

