/
/
/
macgregor
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:50 PM
234 Apartments for rent in MacGregor, Houston, TX
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Broadstone Lofts at Hermann Park
1 Hermann Park Ct, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,135
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1162 sqft
High ceilings and open floor plans with kitchen islands. Exposed brick walls and ductwork. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights and a private studio for yoga/pilates. Within blocks of the Braes Bayou walking trails.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
37 Units Available
The Villas at Hermann Park
6301 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1628 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with hardwood flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit fireplaces. Handsome community offers outdoor recreation areas, pool, grill area, and a fully equipped gym. Just minutes from Hermann Park Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
13 Units Available
5755 Hermann Park
5755 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,240
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units conveniently located near MD Anderson Medical Center, shopping, art galleries, dining and entertainment. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Gym and clubhouse. Residents have access to fully equipped outdoor kitchen and pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
5 Units Available
Nubia Square Apartments
3711 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
859 sqft
Located just north of Brays Bayou, these 1- to 3-bedroom apartments offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, carpets, dishwashers, garbage disposals and refrigerators. The community features a clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
19 Units Available
Verdir at Hermann Park
2380 S Macgregor Way, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,137
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to the Hermann Park Golf Course and Houston Zoo. Spacious apartments with varied floor plans and large, walk-in closets. Laid-back community with pool, clubhouse and cool coffee bar!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
$
72 Units Available
Hanover Hermann Park
5927 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,460
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1576 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$5,459
2827 sqft
Industrial chic interiors with 10' ceilings, exposed concrete ceilings and support beams. High-rise fitness center offers yoga/pilates room, personal training, classes, and massage. Infinity pool with sun shelf and water wall. Across the street from Hermann Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated March 20 at 03:37pm
5 Units Available
Auden Houston
5500 Sampson St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1287 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Houston, our apartments provide residents with newly renovated housing with resort-style amenities and controlled access security. Apartments feature a full kitchen, walk-in closets, and in-unit washer and dryers.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 11 at 08:38pm
Contact for Availability
6215 Tierwester
6215 Tierwester Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$750
This modern community is within walking distance to area schools. Near the park and I-90A. Close to Downtown and the light rail station. Apartments have spacious interiors with updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated May 4 at 06:43pm
Contact for Availability
2412 Southmore
2412 Southmore Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedrooms
$850
Units are 1, 2, or 3 bedrooms with wood style floors. Community offers short-term and 12-month leases. Accepts pets on a case-by-case basis. Close to Highway 288 for easy commuting.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated May 4 at 06:41pm
Contact for Availability
2403 Southmore
2403 Southmore Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedrooms
$850
Units are 1 bedroom with clean, well-maintained kitchens. Community is pet-friendly on a case-by-case basis and offers short term leases. Located close to the Houston Zoo and Children's Museum of Houston.
Results within 1 mile of MacGregor
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Equinox
2950 Old Spanish Trl, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1412 sqft
Spacious apartments with granite counters, beautiful wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Sun deck with swimming pool, fitness center, game room, business center and dog park. Near Texas Medical Campus.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Stella at the Medical Center
7009 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1463 sqft
Comfortable living with washer and dryer in every apartment, plus oversized walk-in closets. Fully-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to Brays Bayou, South Freeway.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
The Plaza Museum District
1615 Hermann Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,447
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1222 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly apartment complex. Just steps from Hermann Park, an 18-hole golf course, and a leash-free dog park. Within walking distance from Houston's finest museums and theater districts.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
81 Units Available
Mid Main Lofts
3550 Main St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,022
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,108
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1012 sqft
In the heart of the artisan and shopping district, these units offer immediate access to eclectic retail outlets, attractions, and events. Glistening new granite countertops and sparkling stainless steel appliances in every unit.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
28 Units Available
Avanti Cityside
7373 Ardmore Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1329 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,727
1442 sqft
Variety of townhome/apartment choices with stylish design. Premier amenities package with a resort-style pool and a 1,900 sq. ft. athletic club. Residents enjoy the elegant, on-site clubhouse for social gatherings. Ideally located just minutes from Rice Univ, Univ of Houston, and Reliant Stadium.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
35 Units Available
Vantage Med Center
1911 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,474
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1416 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,145
1520 sqft
Opening April 2017. Luxury units conveniently located in the heart of Texas Medical Center with easy access to the Hermann Park Golf Course, Museum District, Rice University and NRG Park. Pool, gym, dog park, concierge.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
$
29 Units Available
3800 Main
3800 Main St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1197 sqft
High ceilings and large windows for living spaces flooded with natural light. Resident lounge with foosball and billiards. Spacious fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, spinning room, and yoga/pilates studio. Fast access to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
18 Units Available
Modera Flats
1755 Wyndale St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,210
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,204
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1232 sqft
Wood-style flooring, high ceilings, and granite countertops for upscale living. Athletic club with hydro-massager open 24 hours. Study spaces on each floor. Steps from Braes Bayou and Texas Medical Center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
28 Units Available
One Hermann Place
1699 Hermann Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,613
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
1451 sqft
Beautiful community located in The Museum District. Huge apartments with high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and W/D in unit. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym and charming courtyard.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Midtown Grove
3603 Chenevert St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1211 sqft
Easy access to all of Houston from the I-69 corridor. Relaxing amenities include onsite clubhouse, courtyard and coffee bar. Carports available. Spacious units with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
District 28
2828 Old Spanish Trl, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,205
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer homes with 10' ceilings, tile backsplashes, wood-style flooring. Fitness center open 24/7 with cardio and strength training, spinning room, massage room available for reservation. Resident lounge with latte and tea bar. Located within the Inner Loop, less than a mile to 288/South Freeway.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 08:05pm
2 Units Available
5504 La Branch
5504 La Branch Street, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large One Bedroom Near Herman Park - *Walk Score: 71* Newly renovated one bedroom near Herman Park, an easy walk to museums, restaurants, and other attractions, in the heart of Houston's desirable Museum District.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Venue Museum District
5353 Fannin St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,560
1094 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1500 sqft
Urban living with all amenities at your fingertips. Located in the heart of the Museum District with shopping and fine dining nearby, these recently renovated suites feature patios and stainless steel appliances. Luxury grounds.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
39 Units Available
Southmore
5280 Caroline St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,860
1043 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,967
1775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,824
2988 sqft
Located in the Museum District. Open-plan apartments and penthouses with high ceilings, gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Property features a private park and a pool deck with spectacular views of downtown Houston.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXBellaire, TXFriendswood, TXManvel, TXChannelview, TXDeer Park, TXAlvin, TX