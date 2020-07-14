All apartments in Houston
Inwood Grove

7302 Alabonson Rd · (281) 201-4514
Location

7302 Alabonson Rd, Houston, TX 77088

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2611 · Avail. now

$670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

Unit 2610 · Avail. now

$670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

Unit 2614 · Avail. now

$670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

See 21+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1202 · Avail. now

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit 2301 · Avail. Aug 8

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit 1204 · Avail. Aug 8

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 905 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Inwood Grove.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
sauna
Welcome home to Inwood Grove Apartment Homes! Perfectly situated in Houston, Texas, youll be proud to call our community your home. Our residents appreciate being in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, commuter-friendly freeways and entertainment destinations. Come home to Inwood Grove Apartment Homes today!\n\nStylish residences offering all the comforts of home await you at Inwood Grove. Our spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none! Choose from our selection of newly renovated floor plans that come with with access to our two sparkling swimming pools and saunas, fitness center, picnic areas, lush landscaped grounds, limited access gates, fully equipped kitchens, fireplaces*, new wood flooring/carpet and light fight fixtures and so much more! We've included everything you'd expect in an apartment home and more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee (non-refundable)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150.00
fee: $150 *if good conditions
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: 20 lbs max
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Inwood Grove have any available units?
Inwood Grove has 38 units available starting at $670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Inwood Grove have?
Some of Inwood Grove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Inwood Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Inwood Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Inwood Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Inwood Grove is pet friendly.
Does Inwood Grove offer parking?
Yes, Inwood Grove offers parking.
Does Inwood Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Inwood Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Inwood Grove have a pool?
Yes, Inwood Grove has a pool.
Does Inwood Grove have accessible units?
No, Inwood Grove does not have accessible units.
Does Inwood Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, Inwood Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
