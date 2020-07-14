Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments internet access online portal sauna

Welcome home to Inwood Grove Apartment Homes! Perfectly situated in Houston, Texas, youll be proud to call our community your home. Our residents appreciate being in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, commuter-friendly freeways and entertainment destinations. Come home to Inwood Grove Apartment Homes today!



Stylish residences offering all the comforts of home await you at Inwood Grove. Our spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none! Choose from our selection of newly renovated floor plans that come with with access to our two sparkling swimming pools and saunas, fitness center, picnic areas, lush landscaped grounds, limited access gates, fully equipped kitchens, fireplaces*, new wood flooring/carpet and light fight fixtures and so much more! We've included everything you'd expect in an apartment home and more!