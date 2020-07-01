3503 Mosley Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This brand new, TWO story home has first floor living and a very open, modern concept. The kitchen is loaded with Bosch appliances and set up for a chef with remarkable storage and prep space. Fall in love with the designer finishes, incredible master suite with dual walk-in closets and impressive spa-like bathroom. There are three generously sized bedrooms with walk in closets upstairs and a flex room that could be used as a fourth bedroom as it has a full size closet. What makes this house better than the rest on the market? It is turn key ready with thousands of dollars worth of appliances and drapes that can all stay with the house if desired. Just pull your cars into the two car garage and move in your furniture and this home is ready for you!!!