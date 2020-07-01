All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3503 Mosley Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3503 Mosley Court
Last updated September 29 2019 at 6:40 PM

3503 Mosley Court

3503 Mosley Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3503 Mosley Court, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This brand new, TWO story home has first floor living and a very open, modern concept. The kitchen is loaded with Bosch appliances and set up for a chef with remarkable storage and prep space. Fall in love with the designer finishes, incredible master suite with dual walk-in closets and impressive spa-like bathroom. There are three generously sized bedrooms with walk in closets upstairs and a flex room that could be used as a fourth bedroom as it has a full size closet. What makes this house better than the rest on the market? It is turn key ready with thousands of dollars worth of appliances and drapes that can all stay with the house if desired. Just pull your cars into the two car garage and move in your furniture and this home is ready for you!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3503 Mosley Court have any available units?
3503 Mosley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3503 Mosley Court have?
Some of 3503 Mosley Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3503 Mosley Court currently offering any rent specials?
3503 Mosley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3503 Mosley Court pet-friendly?
No, 3503 Mosley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3503 Mosley Court offer parking?
Yes, 3503 Mosley Court offers parking.
Does 3503 Mosley Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3503 Mosley Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3503 Mosley Court have a pool?
No, 3503 Mosley Court does not have a pool.
Does 3503 Mosley Court have accessible units?
No, 3503 Mosley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3503 Mosley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3503 Mosley Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serena Village Apartments
501 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
The Redford
1221 Redford Rd
Houston, TX 77034
Midtown Grove
3603 Chenevert St
Houston, TX 77004
5755 Hermann Park
5755 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
2900 West Dallas
2900 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
University Green Apartments
1620 Bay Area Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Hanover Southampton
5122 Morningside Dr
Houston, TX 77005
Hanover Rice Village
2455 Dunstan Rd
Houston, TX 77005

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston