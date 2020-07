Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan air conditioning patio / balcony microwave dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors walk in closets carpet refrigerator range oven in unit laundry extra storage bathtub fireplace ice maker recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center playground media room 24hr concierge clubhouse parking garage carport courtyard pet friendly dogs allowed cats allowed volleyball court basketball court key fob access internet access on-site laundry alarm system 24hr gym accessible bike storage community garden conference room e-payments fire pit guest parking online portal trash valet yoga

In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.



SOPHISTICATION ON EVERY LEVEL. THIS IS ALANZA BROOK. Welcome Home. From spacious interiors and brimming natural light to poolside cabanas and an incredible location, you're going to love every minute of life at Alanza Brook Apartments in Houston, TX.



Our stylishly designed one, two, and three-bedroom apartments feature open layouts, dramatic 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, fully equipped gourmet kitchens, and designer finishes throughout. With an amazing selection of first rate amenities and features, our apartments near downtown Houston take residential living to the next level.