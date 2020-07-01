All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:06 PM

321 Jackson Hill

321 Jackson Hill Street · No Longer Available
Location

321 Jackson Hill Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
internet access
key fob access
Amenities

  Stunning Views Of Downtown Houston

High Speed Wi-Fi

Ample Seating

Private Conference Room

Multiple Work Stations With Both PC And Mac

High Speed Wi-Fi

24-Hour Key Fob Access

Full TV And Media Integration

Life Fitness Machines

Catering Kitchen

Residents Can Reserve For Parties And Events

Direct Access To Buffalo Bayou Park

Bike Rentals Available At Jackson Hill Bridge

Memorial Dog Park

Multiple Hike And Bike Trails

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Jackson Hill have any available units?
321 Jackson Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 Jackson Hill have?
Some of 321 Jackson Hill's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Jackson Hill currently offering any rent specials?
321 Jackson Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Jackson Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 Jackson Hill is pet friendly.
Does 321 Jackson Hill offer parking?
Yes, 321 Jackson Hill offers parking.
Does 321 Jackson Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Jackson Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Jackson Hill have a pool?
No, 321 Jackson Hill does not have a pool.
Does 321 Jackson Hill have accessible units?
Yes, 321 Jackson Hill has accessible units.
Does 321 Jackson Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 Jackson Hill does not have units with dishwashers.

