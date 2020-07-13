All apartments in Houston
Find more places like
Walden Pond.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:58 AM

Walden Pond

Open Now until 5:30pm
12850 Whittington Dr · (281) 205-3212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12850 Whittington Dr, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1014 · Avail. Sep 14

$645

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

Unit 1005 · Avail. Sep 4

$655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

Unit 1007 · Avail. Sep 14

$660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

See 22+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0216 · Avail. Sep 11

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 853 sqft

Unit 0503 · Avail. Jul 31

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 853 sqft

Unit 0306 · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 853 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Walden Pond.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: First Pet: $350, Second Pet: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds include but are not limited to Akitas, Chows, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terrier breeds, Rottweilers, Great Danes, Malamutes, Korean Jindos, Presa Canarios, Huskies, and Wolf Hybrids. Any mixes of these breeds are also prohibited. No exotic pets allowed. There is a weight limit of 75 lbs per pet
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Walden Pond have any available units?
Walden Pond has 41 units available starting at $645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Walden Pond have?
Some of Walden Pond's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walden Pond currently offering any rent specials?
Walden Pond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Walden Pond pet-friendly?
Yes, Walden Pond is pet friendly.
Does Walden Pond offer parking?
Yes, Walden Pond offers parking.
Does Walden Pond have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Walden Pond offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Walden Pond have a pool?
Yes, Walden Pond has a pool.
Does Walden Pond have accessible units?
No, Walden Pond does not have accessible units.
Does Walden Pond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Walden Pond has units with dishwashers.

