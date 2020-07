Amenities

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Domain Memorial, a sophisticated Houston townhome address, features remarkable one, two and three bedroom floor plans. This luxury property has thoughtful architectural elements and unparalleled amenities. It features private garages and elegant interior appointments with the opportunity to select Modern or Mediterranean finish inspirations. Located in the heart of the Houston Energy Corridor - home to more than 300 companies including the headquarters of BP America, Citgo, and Conoco Phillips - Domain Memorial is surrounded by Houston's best shopping, entertainment, and restaurants right outside your door, including City Centre. Explore nearby Terry Hershey Park and Bear Creek Park, two expansive green spaces that boast a network of walking and dirt trails with lush natural beauty and over 50 miles of trails. Choose Domain ...