310 W Sam Houston Parkway

Amenities
The search is over!! Need a move-in ready place? Welcome home to a beautifully remodeled home walking distance to Town & Country City Center, Memorial City Mall & Hospital. Families will enjoy a fully open concept with ample natural lighting throughout. This rare home has formal living and dinning, plus family room and garage has been converted into a large game room. There is room for everyone in this home. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, & tile floors all through out. Zoned to Great Memorial Schools! Stop by today and be ready to move in!