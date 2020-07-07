All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2019 at 8:43 AM

3030 Dunvale Rd

3030 Dunvale Road · No Longer Available
Location

3030 Dunvale Road, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
car wash area
carport
concierge
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Discover luxurious apartment living that offers everything you are looking for: beauty, comfort and convenience. If you are looking for sophistication, warmth, and a sense of community, you have come to the right place. Here, you can come home and relax at the lavish pool. Play ball at the indoor sports court. Work out in the fully equipped Fitness Center. Catch a film in the theater room, or wrap up work in the Business Center. It is all waiting for you to enjoy. You will find a home that not only has all you need, but also has all you want.
Here will discover gourmet kitchens with designer appliances, ceramic tile backsplashes, and a built-in computer desk. A full-size washer and dryer make your life easy while double crown molding, 9-foot ceilings and cheery sunrooms make your home elegant. Private garages and assigned carports are optional luxuries. And theres more. With world-class dining, shopping, and entertainment just around the corner, this community combines the best of the City with the comfort and serenity of home.

Community Amenities
Resort Style Swimming Pool with Sun Deck
Convenient Car Care Center
Fitness Center
Playground
Executive Conference Room
Gated Entrance/Controlled Access
Business Center
Media Center
Covered Parking
Detached Garages
BBQ/Picnic Area
Concierge Service
Pool View
Apartment Features
9-ft Ceilings with Crown Molding
Luxurious Soaking Tubs
Spacious Walk-In Closets and Linen Closets
Black Appliances
Sunroom Floorplans
Patio Floor Plans with Outside Storage
In-Unit Washers and Dryers
Built-In Accent Shelving
Computer Desks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Dunvale Rd have any available units?
3030 Dunvale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 Dunvale Rd have?
Some of 3030 Dunvale Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Dunvale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Dunvale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Dunvale Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3030 Dunvale Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3030 Dunvale Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Dunvale Rd offers parking.
Does 3030 Dunvale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3030 Dunvale Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Dunvale Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3030 Dunvale Rd has a pool.
Does 3030 Dunvale Rd have accessible units?
No, 3030 Dunvale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Dunvale Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 Dunvale Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

