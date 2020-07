Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher bathtub ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving volleyball court cats allowed accessible basketball court e-payments pool table

You’ll love coming home to Chandler Park Apartment Homes. Our great location provides contemporary apartment living on Eldridge Parkway with easy access to the best of west Houston and the Energy Corridor. While our wooded walking paths and picnic areas provide the atmosphere of a quiet escape to bustling life. Our spacious and unique floor plans, resort-inspired amenities, and dedicated staff will help you feel right at home. Want to take a tour? Our team would love to show you around! Call to schedule your private tour today.