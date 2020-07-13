All apartments in Houston
Hanover Rice Village

Open Now until 6pm
2455 Dunstan Rd · (713) 766-0280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2455 Dunstan Rd, Houston, TX 77005
University Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 237 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,654

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Unit 362 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 511 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,708

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 466 · Avail. Sep 11

$2,860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Unit 284 · Avail. Sep 22

$3,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1398 sqft

Unit 436 · Avail. Jul 20

$3,261

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1359 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hanover Rice Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
business center
conference room
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
green community
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
online portal
pet friendly
HANOVER RICE VILLAGE features 379 luxury apartment homes, plus on-site retailers such as Zoe's Kitchen, Cyclone Anaya's, Coppa Osteria, Fellini Cafe, Punk's Simple Southern Food, Cloud 10 Creamery, Saint Cloud and Hand & Stone Spa. Step inside and you will find custom finishes in our spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans. Hanover Rice Village apartment homes offer every amenity deserving the word luxury. Relax by the pool in your own private cabana. Enjoy cooking and dining at any one of our outdoor kitchens. The shared spaces are perfect for entertaining, HD Sports Lounge with billiards table, Private Screening Room, Gourmet Display Kitchen and much much more. An exciting mix of old and new Houston come together in Rice Village. There is something for everyone within its 10 city blocks, including numerous eclectic boutiques and restaurants adjacent to high-end retail shops and entertainment venues. Hanover Rice Village is your home in the heart of Rice Village with easy walking access to everything that this vibrant, upscale neighborhood has to offer. Enjoy a higher standard of living everyday.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (Studio/1 bed), $500 (2 bed), $600 (3 bed)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $200 per pet (25 lbs & under), $300 (over 25 lbs)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25 per month for pets under 25 lbs. $50 for pets above 50 lbs
Dogs
restrictions: Dog breeds not permitted are Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Dobermans, Rottweillers and Chow Chows, and any mixes thereof
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in the lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hanover Rice Village have any available units?
Hanover Rice Village has 24 units available starting at $1,654 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Hanover Rice Village have?
Some of Hanover Rice Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hanover Rice Village currently offering any rent specials?
Hanover Rice Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hanover Rice Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Hanover Rice Village is pet friendly.
Does Hanover Rice Village offer parking?
Yes, Hanover Rice Village offers parking.
Does Hanover Rice Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hanover Rice Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hanover Rice Village have a pool?
Yes, Hanover Rice Village has a pool.
Does Hanover Rice Village have accessible units?
No, Hanover Rice Village does not have accessible units.
Does Hanover Rice Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hanover Rice Village has units with dishwashers.
