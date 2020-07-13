Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker oven range walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed business center conference room courtyard elevator fire pit green community bbq/grill internet access lobby online portal pet friendly

HANOVER RICE VILLAGE features 379 luxury apartment homes, plus on-site retailers such as Zoe's Kitchen, Cyclone Anaya's, Coppa Osteria, Fellini Cafe, Punk's Simple Southern Food, Cloud 10 Creamery, Saint Cloud and Hand & Stone Spa. Step inside and you will find custom finishes in our spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans. Hanover Rice Village apartment homes offer every amenity deserving the word luxury. Relax by the pool in your own private cabana. Enjoy cooking and dining at any one of our outdoor kitchens. The shared spaces are perfect for entertaining, HD Sports Lounge with billiards table, Private Screening Room, Gourmet Display Kitchen and much much more. An exciting mix of old and new Houston come together in Rice Village. There is something for everyone within its 10 city blocks, including numerous eclectic boutiques and restaurants adjacent to high-end retail shops and entertainment venues. Hanover Rice Village is your home in the heart of Rice Village with easy walking access to everything that this vibrant, upscale neighborhood has to offer. Enjoy a higher standard of living everyday.