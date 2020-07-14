All apartments in Houston
Find more places like
The Plaza at River Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
The Plaza at River Oaks
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:47 AM

The Plaza at River Oaks

1920 W Gray St · (832) 205-8296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1920 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 415 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 438 · Avail. now

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 437 · Avail. now

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Plaza at River Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pool
gym
pet friendly
business center
hot tub
internet access
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! The Plaza at River Oaks is ideally situated on West Gray between Shepherd and Montrose. A prestigious River Oaks location in the heart of Houston's inner loop. With luxurious interiors, extensive landscaping to compliment the stylish exteriors, each detail contributes to the distinctive character of your apartment home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 9, 13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bedroom: $175, 2 bedroom: $200, 3 bedroom: $250
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: If two pets, a one time fee of $500 which is non-refundable. We will permit a dog 60 lbs or less on the first floor apartments and in the town home. The larger pet will require a pet interview as well as a non-refundable $500 pet fee.
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250-500 per pet
fee: $250 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Agressive Breeds; Weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Private, direct access Garage available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in the lease

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Plaza at River Oaks have any available units?
The Plaza at River Oaks has 3 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Plaza at River Oaks have?
Some of The Plaza at River Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Plaza at River Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
The Plaza at River Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Plaza at River Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, The Plaza at River Oaks is pet friendly.
Does The Plaza at River Oaks offer parking?
Yes, The Plaza at River Oaks offers parking.
Does The Plaza at River Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Plaza at River Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Plaza at River Oaks have a pool?
Yes, The Plaza at River Oaks has a pool.
Does The Plaza at River Oaks have accessible units?
No, The Plaza at River Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does The Plaza at River Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Plaza at River Oaks has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Haven at Main
8700 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
Avenue R
5455 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77056
Aurora Place
10730 Glenora Dr
Houston, TX 77065
Domain West
611 Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77079
Rockridge Square
17715 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Windchase Hamlet Apartments
3233 Windchase Blvd
Houston, TX 77082
Aria at Wilcrest
10111 Wilcrest Drive
Houston, TX 77099
Braeswood Place
3838 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 BedroomsHouston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly PlacesHouston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXBryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar MeadowClear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown MontroseMemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of MedicineHouston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-DowntownUniversity of Houston