The Plaza at River Oaks.

Lease Length: 7, 9, 13 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bedroom: $175, 2 bedroom: $200, 3 bedroom: $250
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: If two pets, a one time fee of $500 which is non-refundable. We will permit a dog 60 lbs or less on the first floor apartments and in the town home. The larger pet will require a pet interview as well as a non-refundable $500 pet fee.
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250-500 per pet
fee: $250 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Agressive Breeds; Weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Private, direct access Garage available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in the lease