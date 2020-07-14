Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage media room dogs allowed cats allowed pool gym pet friendly business center hot tub internet access

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! The Plaza at River Oaks is ideally situated on West Gray between Shepherd and Montrose. A prestigious River Oaks location in the heart of Houston's inner loop. With luxurious interiors, extensive landscaping to compliment the stylish exteriors, each detail contributes to the distinctive character of your apartment home.