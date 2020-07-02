2437 South Boulevard

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace courtyard microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Rare opportunity to live in one of the hottest areas of Houston with a personal private courtyard, gated community, and corner home with an ample amount of natural sun light from the plethora of windows found throughout! This extremely well maintained home has 3 generously sized bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a 2 car garage to fit your over sized SUV's! With ample parking for guest, you'll be able to have outdoor activities in your private courtyard and be the talk of the town! Zoned to Poe Elementary, Lanier Middle, and Lamar High School. HOA includes- Basic cable through Comcast,Water,Trash/ recycle ,Landscaping, Gate maintenance & Outside paint. Schedule your private showing today!