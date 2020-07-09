2215 Gardenia Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Updated and well maintained Oak Forest bungalow walking distance from TC Jester hike and bike trails. Granite counter tops and SS appliances in the kitchen with lots of cabinet storage. The home is very roomy with the open floor layout, perfect for entertaining guests and keeping an eye on the kids. Gorgeous hardwood floors, updates plumbing, electrical, HVAC and new ductwork. Nice size master bedroom with a huge master bath. Huge backyard with covered patio for outdoor dinners and bbq. The backyard also has a large deck and plenty of green space for the kids and pets. Please submit a standard TREC Lease Application and follow the application process stated in the attached Landlord Rental Criteria Form.