2215 Gardenia Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:36 PM

2215 Gardenia Drive

2215 Gardenia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2215 Gardenia Drive, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Updated and well maintained Oak Forest bungalow walking distance from TC Jester hike and bike trails. Granite counter tops and SS appliances in the kitchen with lots of cabinet storage. The home is very roomy with the open floor layout, perfect for entertaining guests and keeping an eye on the kids. Gorgeous hardwood floors, updates plumbing, electrical, HVAC and new ductwork. Nice size master bedroom with a huge master bath. Huge backyard with covered patio for outdoor dinners and bbq. The backyard also has a large deck and plenty of green space for the kids and pets. Please submit a standard TREC Lease Application and follow the application process stated in the attached Landlord Rental Criteria Form.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Gardenia Drive have any available units?
2215 Gardenia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Gardenia Drive have?
Some of 2215 Gardenia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Gardenia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Gardenia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Gardenia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 Gardenia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2215 Gardenia Drive offer parking?
No, 2215 Gardenia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2215 Gardenia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Gardenia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Gardenia Drive have a pool?
No, 2215 Gardenia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Gardenia Drive have accessible units?
No, 2215 Gardenia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Gardenia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 Gardenia Drive has units with dishwashers.

