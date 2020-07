Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving yoga cats allowed accessible coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments internet cafe shuffle board smoke-free community

Come Home to Cortland Inkwell Greenhouse

Located minutes away from high-end shopping, dining, and entertainment options, our community offers a world of opportunity – just outside the heart of Houston, TX. Upscale features like granite countertops and wood-style flooring will make you proud to call any of our brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments home.



Convenience to major thoroughfares, the Energy Corridor, and employers like Texas Children’s Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital makes your everyday commute a breeze. And when you’re considering your weekend (or weeknight) plans, you have plenty of options nearby. Treat yourself to some retail therapy and grab a quick bite at CityCentre, share a drink with friends while teeing off at Topgolf, or spend a sunny afternoon outside at Cullen Park or George Bush Park.



No matter what your day looks like, you’ll come home to the hospitality and service of a community team dedicated to you.